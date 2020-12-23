Get Your Own Playbill Keepsake for Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical Streaming Concert

All proceeds from the sale of this Playbill will benefit The Actors Fund.

What's a Broadway show without a Playbill? If you're planning on watching the concert presentation of the viral sensation Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical, then you'll need a keepsake Playbill to flip through to remind you of the event for years to come.

This exclusive Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical program, available only in the Playbill Store, will include a complete song list, profiles of the TikTok creators, actor and creative team bios, and more.

The concert, produced by Seaview Productions, will stream on TodayTix January 1, 2021, at 7 PM ET as a benefit for The Actors Fund. All proceeds from the sale of this Playbill will also go to the organziation.

Click here to purchase the Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical Limited Edition Official Playbill. This product will ship in early January.