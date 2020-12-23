Get Your Own Playbill Keepsake for Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical Streaming Concert

toggle menu
toggle search form
Industry News   Get Your Own Playbill Keepsake for Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical Streaming Concert
By Talaura Harms
Dec 23, 2020
 
All proceeds from the sale of this Playbill will benefit The Actors Fund.
Ratatouille_The_TikTok_Musical_Key_Art_HR
c/o O&M

What's a Broadway show without a Playbill? If you're planning on watching the concert presentation of the viral sensation Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical, then you'll need a keepsake Playbill to flip through to remind you of the event for years to come.

This exclusive Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical program, available only in the Playbill Store, will include a complete song list, profiles of the TikTok creators, actor and creative team bios, and more.

The concert, produced by Seaview Productions, will stream on TodayTix January 1, 2021, at 7 PM ET as a benefit for The Actors Fund. All proceeds from the sale of this Playbill will also go to the organziation.

Click here to purchase the Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical Limited Edition Official Playbill. This product will ship in early January.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.