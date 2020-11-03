GHBoy Will Play 2 Performances at London's Charing Cross Theatre Prior to Lockdown; New Dates Announced

Jon Pashley directs the debut play from actor Paul Harvard.

The world premiere of Paul Harvard’s GHBoy at London's Charing Cross Theatre, scheduled for November 4–28, will play two performances November 4 prior to the recently announced U.K. lockdown, set for November 5–December 2.

The production will subsequently reopen December 3 with an official opening December 5. Performances are now scheduled through December 20.

Producer James Quaife said in a statement, “It’s vitally important that as an industry, as well as community, we continue to make plans and strive ahead to keep our theatres and performance spaces open. Although we prepare to go into another lockdown, as a company we are delighted that we will be able to return to the stage in December and look forward to presenting this brilliant new play to a live audience very soon.”

Ticket holders for canceled performances will be contacted by their point of purchase regarding exchange or refund.

Sylvester Akinrolabu, Geoff Aymer, Marc Bosch, Buffy Davis, Jimmy Essex, Devesh Kishore, and Aryana Ramkhalawon will star under the direction of Jon Pashley.

The play is set in the burgeoning party scene of East London, which hides a dark secret: a swathe of young men dying unexpectedly, with whispers of an unnamed killer. Robert, who is grieving the death of his father, is trapped in a pattern of substance abuse and infidelity and has a lingering fear that he will never find love and acceptance. Unexpectedly, his boyfriend Sergio proposes, compelling Robert to turn his back on addiction and self-sabotage before he destroys this final chance at happiness.

GHBoy is Harvard’s first play. He began his career as an actor and musician with credits including the original production of The History Boys at the National Theatre.

The production also features set and costume design by Bettina John, lighting design by Tony Simpson, sound design by Rona Castrioti, and movement direction by Gerrard Martin.

