Gideon Glick Joins Comedy Central's The Other Two for Second Season

The Tony nominee currently stars in the Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors.

Gideon Glick, who can currently be seen as Seymour in the Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors, has joined the cast of The Other Two for the Comedy Central series' upcoming second season. The Tony nominee, Deadline reports, will play Jess, a new love interest for Drew Tarver's Cary.

The comedy, about two adult siblings navigating their not-quite-thriving careers and personal lives as their 13-year-old brother becomes a viral teen sensation, also features Broadway alum Heléne Yorke, Josh Segarra, Molly Shannon, Case Walker, and Ken Marino.

Glick earned a Tony nomination last year for his performance as Dill Harris in To Kill a Mockingbird. His additional New York stage credits include Significant Other, Spring Awakening, Shakespeare in the Park's Into the Woods, and The Harvest.

The sophomore season is currently in production.

