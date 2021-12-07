Giles Terera to Return to London Cast of Hamilton as Simon-Anthony Rhoden Recovers

Terera won an Olivier Award for creating the role of Aaron Burr in the West End production.

Giles Terera, who won an Olivier Award for creating the role of Aaron Burr in the London production of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton, will return to the role at the Victoria Palace Theatre December 17–January 30, 2022.

Terera will temporarily fill in for Simon-Anthony Rhoden, who sustained an injury and will return to the part at a date to be announced. Jay Perry will play Burr on Thursdays during this period.

Terera’s theatre credits also include Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Blue Orange, Avenue Q, Rent, The Merchant of Venice, Hamlet, Death and the Kings Horseman, The Hour We Knew Nothing of Each Other, Troilus and Cressida, Candide, Honk!, and Darker Face of the Earth. Terera's book, Hamilton and Me: An Actor’s Journal, was published by Nick Herm Books earlier this year.

The West End staging of Hamilton reopened at the Victoria Palace Theatre August 19. Karl Queensborough returned to the title role of Alexander Hamilton with Rhoden as Aaron Burr, Ava Brennan as Angelica Schuyler, Sharon Rose as Eliza Hamilton, Trevor Dion Nicholas as George Washington, Waylon Jacobs as Marquis De Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Emile Ruddock as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Khalid Daley as John Laurens/Phillip Hamilton, Emilie Louise Israel as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, and Harry Hepple as King George. At certain performances the role of Alexander Hamilton is played by Nuno Queimado.

Hamilton, directed by Thomas Kail, features choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, and is based on Ron Chernow’s biography of Alexander Hamilton. The musical also features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe.

The Olivier, Tony, and Grammy–winning Hamilton opened at the newly rebuilt and restored Victoria Palace Theatre in London in December 2017.