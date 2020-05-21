Gillian Anderson Stars in A Streetcar Named Desire, Streaming May 21

The free NT Live re-broadcast also stars Ben Foster and Vanessa Kirby.

The NT Live re-broadcast of Tennessee Williams’ A Streetcar Named Desire, starring Gillian Anderson as Blanche DuBois, will stream for free May 21 at 2 PM ET. Joining the stage and screen star are Ben Foster (Hell or High Water) as Stanley Kowalski and Vanessa Kirby (The Crown) as Stella.

Watch the stream above or on the National Theatre at Home YouTube. The video is available until May 28 at noon ET.

The 2014 Young Vic/Joshua Andrews co-production, which featured a rotating, in-the-round staging, also played Brooklyn's St. Ann's Warehouse following an extended run in London. Frequent Young Vic and Sydney Theatre Company collaborator Benedict Andrews (Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, The Maids) directed.

Joining the main trio on stage in Williams’ Pulitzer-Prize winning drama are Clare Burt, Lachele Carl, Branwell Donaghey, Otto Farrant, Nicholas Gecks, Troy Glasgow, Stephanie Jacob, Corey Johnson, and Claire Prempeh.

The production features sets by Magda Willi, costumes by Victoria Behr, lighting by Jon Cark, sound by Paul Arditti, music by Alex Baranowski, and fight choreography by dialect Bret Yount. Rick Lipton served as dialect coach with Richard Ryder as vocal coach. The Jerwood assistant director is Natasha Nixon.

Upcoming streams from the National Theatre at Home series include This House by Tony-nominated playwright James Graham (Ink) May 28 and Coriolanus with Tom Hiddleston June 4.