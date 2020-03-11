Gingold Theatrical Group Postpones Gala Honoring Maryann Plunkett, Jay O. Sanders, and More

toggle menu
toggle search form
Benefits and Galas   Gingold Theatrical Group Postpones Gala Honoring Maryann Plunkett, Jay O. Sanders, and More
By Andrew Gans
Mar 11, 2020
 
The 2020 Golden Shamrock Gala had been scheduled for March 16.
The Michaels_The Public Theater_Opening Night_2019_HR
Maryann Plunkett and Jay O. Sanders Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Gingold Theatrical Group's 2020 Golden Shamrock Gala, which was scheduled for March 16 at Robert Restaurant atop the Museum of Arts & Design at Columbus Circle, has been postponed.

The evening was set to honor humanitarians and award-winning actors Maryann Plunkett and Jay O. Sanders (Girl From the North Country), who have shared the stage in such Richard Nelson works as The Gabriel Family Plays, The Apple Family Plays, and The Michaels; and Ethan E. Litwin, a supporter of the arts in New York and longtime member of the GTG Board.

In a statement Artistic Director David Staller said, “After careful deliberation over the risks posed by COVID-19, along with the recently declared state of emergency by the State of New York, Gingold Theatrical Group has made the difficult decision to postpone our March 16 gala. Our primary focus is the health and safety of our guests, families, honorees, partners, volunteers, community, and team. We are looking to reschedule and will be working on potential dates. We apologize for the inconvenience, and we will update you over the next few weeks with more details about our future date.”

GTG’s Golden Shamrock Award is given annually to celebrate artistic and cultural contributions to society, as inspired by Shaw’s activist humanitarianism. Previous recipients include Tom Viola, Martha Plimpton, Tyne Daly, Kate Mulgrew, Kenneth Lonergan, Charles Busch, Judith Ivey, Robert Osborne, Terrence McNally, and Brian Murray.

For more information email info@gingoldgroup.org.

Photos: GTG's 2019 Golden Shamrock Gala

Photos: GTG's 2019 Golden Shamrock Gala

25 PHOTOS
Golden Shamrock Gala_2019_X_HR
Melissa Errico Walter McBride
Golden Shamrock Gala_2019_X_HR
Melissa Errico Walter McBride
Golden Shamrock Gala_2019_Claybourne Elder_HR
Golden Shamrock Gala_2019_Claybourne Elder_HR Walter McBride
Golden Shamrock Gala_2019_X_HR
Claybourne Elder Walter McBride
Golden Shamrock Gala_2019_X_HR
David Staller Walter McBride
Golden Shamrock Gala_2019_X_HR
Alison Fraser and David Staller Walter McBride
Golden Shamrock Gala_2019_X_HR
Stephen Schwartz Walter McBride
Golden Shamrock Gala_2019_X_HR
Stephen Schwartz Walter McBride
Golden Shamrock Gala_2019_X_HR
Pamela Singleton Walter McBride
Golden Shamrock Gala_2019_X_HR
Claybourne Elder Walter McBride
Share

(Updated March 11, 2020)

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.