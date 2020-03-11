Gingold Theatrical Group Postpones Gala Honoring Maryann Plunkett, Jay O. Sanders, and More

The 2020 Golden Shamrock Gala had been scheduled for March 16.

Gingold Theatrical Group's 2020 Golden Shamrock Gala, which was scheduled for March 16 at Robert Restaurant atop the Museum of Arts & Design at Columbus Circle, has been postponed.

The evening was set to honor humanitarians and award-winning actors Maryann Plunkett and Jay O. Sanders (Girl From the North Country), who have shared the stage in such Richard Nelson works as The Gabriel Family Plays, The Apple Family Plays, and The Michaels; and Ethan E. Litwin, a supporter of the arts in New York and longtime member of the GTG Board.

In a statement Artistic Director David Staller said, “After careful deliberation over the risks posed by COVID-19, along with the recently declared state of emergency by the State of New York, Gingold Theatrical Group has made the difficult decision to postpone our March 16 gala. Our primary focus is the health and safety of our guests, families, honorees, partners, volunteers, community, and team. We are looking to reschedule and will be working on potential dates. We apologize for the inconvenience, and we will update you over the next few weeks with more details about our future date.”

GTG’s Golden Shamrock Award is given annually to celebrate artistic and cultural contributions to society, as inspired by Shaw’s activist humanitarianism. Previous recipients include Tom Viola, Martha Plimpton, Tyne Daly, Kate Mulgrew, Kenneth Lonergan, Charles Busch, Judith Ivey, Robert Osborne, Terrence McNally, and Brian Murray.

For more information email info@gingoldgroup.org.



Photos: GTG's 2019 Golden Shamrock Gala Photos: GTG's 2019 Golden Shamrock Gala 25 PHOTOS

(Updated March 11, 2020)