Girl From the North Country to Release Original Broadway Cast Recording in August

The Bob Dylan musical's album releases ahead of its Broadway return.

Girl From the North Country will release an original Broadway cast album through Sony Music Entertainment's Legacy Recordings August 20. Recorded weeks before Broadway performances shut down last year, the album will receive a simultaneous physical and digital release.

Written and directed by Conor McPherson, Girl From the North Country centers on a group of wanderers, each facing a turning point in their lives. Their stories are set to the music and lyrics of Bob Dylan, with a score that includes such beloved songs as "Slow Train," "Hurricane," and "Like a Rolling Stone."

The album will feature the complete original Broadway cast, including Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Jennifer Blood, Law Terrell Dunford, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, Colton Ryan, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton, Chelsea Lee Williams, and Mare Winningham.

The cast is accompanied by The Marouthas, comprising Marco Paguia as musical director and playing piano and harmonium, Andy Stack on guitars, Martha McDonnell on violin and mandolin, and Mary Ann McSweeney on bass. The musicians also include Dean Sharenow on drums and percussion and Erik Della Penna on harmonica.

The musical opened on Broadway March 5, 2020, a week before theatres were shut down in the wake of COVID-19. Girl From the North Country is scheduled to resume performances at Broadway's Belasco Theatre beginning October 13.

Girl From The North Country features scenic and costume design by Rae Smith; orchestrations, arrangements, and music supervision by Simon Hale, with additional arrangements by Hale and McPherson; lighting design by Mark Henderson; sound design by Simon Baker; and movement direction by Lucy Hind.

The Broadway staging is produced by Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Steven Lappin, Sony Music Entertainment/Sony ATV, David Mirvish, Len Blavatnik, The Dodgers, Eric and Marsi Gardiner, Dianne Roberts, John Gore Organization, Nederlander Presentations, Inc., Tommy Mottola, Independent Presenters Network, Rod Kaats, Diana DiMenna, Mary Beth O’Connor, Barbara H. Freitag, Patrick Catullo, The Old Vic, and The Public Theater, with Aaron Lustbader serving as executive producer.

GIrl From the North Country's original Broadway cast album is produced by Sharenow, Hale, and McPherson, with executive producers Baker and Parsons.

