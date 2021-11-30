Girl From the North Country Will Embark on U.K. and Ireland Tour

The Bob Dylan musical, written and directed by Conor McPherson, is also currently on Broadway.

Girl From the North Country will embark on a U.K. and Ireland tour in 2022. The musical, featuring Bob Dylan's catalog of songs and a book by director Conor McPherson, premiered in London in 2017 and has since played multiple West End bows—as well as a currently running Broadway production.

The tour will start with a five-week engagement at Dublin's 3Olympia Theatre beginning June 25; additional stops will include Canterbury, Southampton, York, Salford Quays, Newcastle, Bath, Nottingham, Cheltenham, Plymouth, Bradford, Cardiff, and Sheffield.

The musical offers a slice-of-life look at a small community in Duluth, Minnesota, where the Laine family operates a rundown guesthouse during the Great Depression.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the pond, the Broadway production continues at the Belasco Theatre, where it resumed performances October 13 following the coronavirus shutdown. The Broadway cast recording is currently up for a Grammy Award.

READ: Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella, Girl From the North Country, The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, More Earn 2022 Grammy Nominations