Girl From the North Country Will Embark on U.K. and Ireland Tour

toggle menu
toggle search form
International News   Girl From the North Country Will Embark on U.K. and Ireland Tour
By Ryan McPhee
Nov 30, 2021
 
The Bob Dylan musical, written and directed by Conor McPherson, is also currently on Broadway.
Girl_From_North_Country_London_Old_Vic_Production_Photos_2017_HR
Cast Manuel Harlan

Girl From the North Country will embark on a U.K. and Ireland tour in 2022. The musical, featuring Bob Dylan's catalog of songs and a book by director Conor McPherson, premiered in London in 2017 and has since played multiple West End bows—as well as a currently running Broadway production.

The tour will start with a five-week engagement at Dublin's 3Olympia Theatre beginning June 25; additional stops will include Canterbury, Southampton, York, Salford Quays, Newcastle, Bath, Nottingham, Cheltenham, Plymouth, Bradford, Cardiff, and Sheffield.

The musical offers a slice-of-life look at a small community in Duluth, Minnesota, where the Laine family operates a rundown guesthouse during the Great Depression.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the pond, the Broadway production continues at the Belasco Theatre, where it resumed performances October 13 following the coronavirus shutdown. The Broadway cast recording is currently up for a Grammy Award.

READ: Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella, Girl From the North Country, The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, More Earn 2022 Grammy Nominations

Production Photos: Girl From the North Country on Broadway

Production Photos: Girl From the North Country on Broadway

18 PHOTOS
Todd Almond and the cast of <i>Girl From the North Country</i>
Todd Almond and the cast of Girl From the North Country Matthew Murphy
Tom Nelis in<i> Girl From the North Country</i>
Tom Nelis in Girl From the North Country Matthew Murphy
Matt McGrath, Mare Winningham, and Todd Almond in <i>Girl From the North Country</i>
Matt McGrath, Mare Winningham, and Todd Almond in Girl From the North Country Matthew Murphy
in <i>The Girl From the North Country</i>
Robert Joy in Girl From The North Country Matthew Murphy
Mare Winningham in <i>Girl From the North Country</i>
Mare Winningham in Girl From the North Country Matthew Murphy
in <i>The Girl From the North Country</i>
Mare Winningham and Kimber Elayne Sprawl in Girl From the North Country Matthew Murphy
in <i>The Girl From the North Country</i>
Marc Kudisch in Girl From the North Country Matthew Murphy
in <i>The Girl From the North Country</i>
Mare Winningham and Jay O. Sanders in Girl From the North Country Matthew Murphy
Kimber Elayne Sprawl in <i>Girl From The North Country</i>
Kimber Elayne Sprawl in Girl From The North Country Matthew Murphy
Luba Mason in <i>Girl From the North Country</i>
Luba Mason in Girl From the North Country Matthew Murphy
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
International News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.