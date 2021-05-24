Girl From the North Country Will Return to Broadway With a Majority of Its Original Cast

The Bob Dylan musical will reopen at the Belasco Theatre this fall.

The Broadway production of Girl From the North Country will resume performances October 13 at the Belasco Theatre. The Bob Dylan jukebox musical opened March 5, 2020, before the theatre industry shuttered for 13-months-and-counting.

The announcement was made the morning of May 24—Dylan's 80th birthday.

Returning to the production will be original cast members Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Jennifer Blood, Law Terrell Dunford, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton, Chelsea Lee Williams, and Mare Winningham. Colin Bates will join the company, replacing Colton Ryan as Gene Laine.

Tickets are now on sale, with seats to any show before January 17, 2022, available to be refunded or exchanged into any other date until two hours before the performance. All reopening plans will be done in compliance with state and local government COVID-19 protocols and are subject to the approval of the NY State Department of Health and the Governor.

“At the heart of Girl From The North Country is the Depression-era story about a community coming together to find hope while facing hardships during difficult and uncertain times,” said producers in a statement. “After the turbulent past year of experiencing great pain, suffering, and loss, the global pandemic has tested our resolve and resilience in countless ways, revealing in the process the deep divides and inequities in our society, and strengthening our commitment to change and moving forward.”

Featuring a book by director Conor McPherson and music from Dylan's catalog, the musical offers a slice-of-life look at a small community in Duluth, Minnesota, where the Laine family operates a rundown guesthouse.

Girl From The North Country features scenic and costume design by Rae Smith; orchestrations, arrangements, and music supervision by Simon Hale, with additional arrangements by Hale and McPherson; lighting design by Mark Henderson; sound design by Simon Baker; movement direction by Lucy Hind; and music direction by Marco Paguia.

The Broadway staging is produced by Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Steven Lappin, Sony Music Entertainment/Sony ATV, David Mirvish, Len Blavatnik, The Dodgers, Eric and Marsi Gardiner, Dianne Roberts, John Gore Organization, Nederlander Presentations, Inc., Tommy Mottola, Independent Presenters Network, Rod Kaats, Diana DiMenna, Mary Beth O’Connor, Barbara H. Freitag, Patrick Catullo, The Old Vic, and The Public Theater, with Aaron Lustbader serving as executive producer.

Additionally, the cast recently reunited for the first time in over a year to film a video on Broadway, directed by Kimber Elayne Sprawl. Check out “Ain’t Goin’ Nowhere” below.

