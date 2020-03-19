Girl From the North Country's Marc Kudisch, Mare Winningham, and More Share a Song Spotlight From the Show

By Olivia Clement
Mar 19, 2020
 
While the Broadway production is temporarily closed, the Tony nominees discuss the Bob Dylan song "Tight Connection to My Heart."

Though Broadway remains dark, a number of productions are offering fans and audiences a chance to continue engaging with the show—online. Among them is Girl From the North Country, which has launched Song Spotlight, a video featuring cast members discussing a track from the Conor McPherson-Bob Dylan musical.

In the first video, Tony nominees Marc Kudisch and Mare Winningham, along with Austin Scott and Jay O. Sanders, discuss the song "Tight Connection to My Heart," performed by Kimber Elayne Sprawls.

"'Tight Connection to My Heart' was the thing that not only connected me to this piece but re-connected me to my love of Dylan," says Kudisch. Watch the Song Spotlight above.

Prior to the Broadway hiatus, Girl From the North Country was running at the Belasco Theatre, where it officially opened March 5. Featuring a book and direction by McPherson, and music by Dylan, the Great Depression-era set musical offers a slice-of-life look at a small community in Duluth, Minnesota, where the Laine family operates a rundown guesthouse.

The cast also features Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Tom Nelis, Colton Ryan, John Schiappa, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chelsea Lee Williams, Matt McGrath, Jennifer Blood, Law Terrell Dunford, and Chiara Trentalange.

