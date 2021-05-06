Girls5Eva, Starring Sara Bareilles, Reneé Elise Goldsberry, More, Debuts May 6

Video   Girls5Eva, Starring Sara Bareilles, Reneé Elise Goldsberry, More, Debuts May 6
By Dan Meyer
May 06, 2021
 
The Peacock comedy also stars Paula Pell, Busy Philipps, and Ashley Park.

Theatre fans are getting their comedy fix on the TV this spring as Girls5Eva debuts May 6 on Peacock. The musical comedy stars Hamilton Tony winner Reneé Elise Goldsberry, Tony nominees Sara Bareilles and Ashley Park, and screen favorites Paula Pell and Busy Philipps.

Girls5Eva follows a girl group 20 years after its heyday as they try to recapture the magic. All eight episodes of the first season drop on the streamer at the same time.

Sara Bareilles and Renée Elise Goldsberry in <i>Girls5Eva</i>
Sara Bareilles and Renée Elise Goldsberry in Girls5Eva Heidi Gutman/Peacock

The previously released trailer above has a highlight for each of the main stars (Park seems to be an original member of the group, but is not involved in the present day timeline): Goldsberry's Wickie pretending to be boarding a private jet—when really she's just an airport worker; Philipps' Summer practicing her face slaps; Bareilles' Dawn knocking over a waiter while pulling a dance move; and Pell's Gloria discovering that the quartet have just been doused in Sprite.

In addition to the gals, the cast features Tony nominee Andrew Rannells and Daniel Breaker as Kev and Scott, husbands to Summer and Dawn, respectively, plus Mean Girls alum Erika Henningsen as a younger version of Gloria (Pell's character). The series hails from Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, and Meredith Scardino.

Paula Pell, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Sara Bareilles, and in <i>Girls5Eva</i>
Paula Pell, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Sara Bareilles, and Busy Philipps in Girls5Eva Peacock
Busy Philipps, Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Paula Pell in <i>Girls5Eva</i>
Busy Philipps, Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Paula Pell in Girls5Eva Heidi Gutman/Peacock
Busy Philipps as Summer, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Sara Bareilles, and Paula Pell in <i>Girls5Eva</i>
Busy Philipps, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Sara Bareilles, and Paula Pell in Girls5Eva Heidi Gutman/Peacock
Paula Pell, Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Busy Philipps in <i>Girls5Eva</i>
Paula Pell, Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Busy Philipps in Girls5Eva Heidi Gutman/Peacock
Sara Bareilles and Renée Elise Goldsberry in <i>Girls5Eva</i>
Sara Bareilles and Renée Elise Goldsberry in Girls5Eva Heidi Gutman/Peacock
in <i>Girls5Eva</i>
Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps, Ashley Park, Erika Henningsen, and Renée Elise Goldsberry in Girls5Eva Heidi Gutman/Peacock
in <i>Girls5Eva</i>
Renée Elise Goldsberry, Sara Bareilles, Paula Pell, and Busy Philipps in Girls5Eva Peacock
Sara Bareilles in <i>Girls5Eva</i>
Sara Bareilles in Girls5Eva Pari Dukovic/Peacock
Renée Elise Goldsberry in <i>Girls5Eva</i>
Renée Elise Goldsberry in Girls5Eva Pari Dukovic/Peacock
Paula Pell in <i>Girls5Eva</i>
Paula Pell in Girls5Eva Pari Dukovic/Peacock
