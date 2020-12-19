Give My Love to Broadway: 17 Pieces of Fan Art From Playbill Readers

Though Broadway may be temporarily shut down, the love of theatre remains strong as artists share the theatre-inspired creations of Hadestown, Newsies, and more.

While a show may last a few hours, it can inspire creativity in its patrons long after the curtain has come down. Though the Main Stem may temporarily be dark, the love of Broadway remains strong as artists share their theatre-inspired pieces.

Take a look at some of the art that theatre fans have created, including pieces for Hadestown, Newsies, and more. Be sure to share your artwork on Instagram and Twitter with #PlaybillFanArt for the chance to be featured!