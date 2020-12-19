Give My Love to Broadway: 17 Pieces of Fan Art From Playbill Readers

Give My Love to Broadway: 17 Pieces of Fan Art From Playbill Readers
By Marc J. Franklin
Dec 19, 2020
 
Though Broadway may be temporarily shut down, the love of theatre remains strong as artists share the theatre-inspired creations of Hadestown, Newsies, and more.
While a show may last a few hours, it can inspire creativity in its patrons long after the curtain has come down. Though the Main Stem may temporarily be dark, the love of Broadway remains strong as artists share their theatre-inspired pieces.

Take a look at some of the art that theatre fans have created, including pieces for Hadestown, Newsies, and more. Be sure to share your artwork on Instagram and Twitter with #PlaybillFanArt for the chance to be featured!

Phantom - IG Waffledinguss.jpeg
The Phantom of the Opera - @Waffledinguss/Instagram
Beetlejuice Twitter @yeliahjwilliams .jpeg
Beetlejuice - @yeliahjwilliams/Instagram
Mean Girls Kait_Doodles.jpg
Mean Girls - @Kait.Doodles/Instagram
Dear Evan Hansen Twitter @RottenFanboi .jpeg
Dear Evan Hansen - @RottenFanboi/Twitter
Hamilton IG emilustrationx.jpg
Hamilton - @emilustrationx/Instagram
Hadestown IG Bisk_huit.jpg
Hadestown - @bisk.huit/Instagram
Hadestown Twitter @DominoDeCoco .jpeg
Hadestown - @DominoDeCoco/Twitter
SpongeBob IG ladyeowyn127.jpg
SpongeBob SquarePants - ladyeowyn127/Instagram
Rachel Zegler IG absolutely_remarkable.jpg
Rachel Zegler - @absolutely_remarkable/Instagram
King Kong Twitter @spamsterlady .jpeg
King Kong - @spamsterlady/Twitter
