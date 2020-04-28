Glee Star Lea Michele and Husband Zandy Reich Are Expecting

Broadway alum and TV star Lea Michele is expecting her first child with husband Zandy Reich. The pair were married in 2019 after becoming a couple in 2017.
People first reported the news, citing a source close to the family.
Before starring in the Fox series Glee, Michele made her Broadway debut in Les Misérables and went on to perform as a child actor in Ragtime, and Fiddler on the Roof. She was also featured on Ryan Murphy's horror-comedy series Scream Queens and in ABC’s The Mayor.
This past winter, the star released her holiday album Christmas in the City, featuring a slew of guest appearances including her Spring Awakening co-star Jonathan Groff. In addition, she starred in the ABC movie Same Time, Next Christmas.
