Glee Star Lea Michele and Husband Zandy Reich Are Expecting

toggle menu
toggle search form
Playbill Universe   Glee Star Lea Michele and Husband Zandy Reich Are Expecting
By Dan Meyer
Apr 28, 2020
 
The Broadway alum married Reich in 2019.
Lea Michele
Lea Michele DFree/Shutterstock.com

Broadway alum and TV star Lea Michele is expecting her first child with husband Zandy Reich. The pair were married in 2019 after becoming a couple in 2017.

People first reported the news, citing a source close to the family.

Before starring in the Fox series Glee, Michele made her Broadway debut in Les Misérables and went on to perform as a child actor in Ragtime, and Fiddler on the Roof. She was also featured on Ryan Murphy's horror-comedy series Scream Queens and in ABC’s The Mayor.

This past winter, the star released her holiday album Christmas in the City, featuring a slew of guest appearances including her Spring Awakening co-star Jonathan Groff. In addition, she starred in the ABC movie Same Time, Next Christmas.

From Les Misérables to Glee: Look Through the Theatre Highlights of Lea Michele

From Les Misérables to Glee: Look Through the Theatre Highlights of Lea Michele

The stage and screen star celebrates her birthday August 29.

21 PHOTOS
Lea Michele in <i>Les Misérables</i>
Lea Michele as Young Cosette in Les Misérables
Peter Friedman and Lea Michele in <i>Ragtime</i>
Peter Friedman and Lea Michele in Ragtime Catherine Ashmore
Lea Michele in <i>Ragtime</i>
Lea Michele in Ragtime Catherine Ashmore
Lea Michele in <i>Ragtime</i>
Lea Michele and Peter Friedman in Ragtime
Laura Michelle Kelly, Lea Michele, Molly Ephraim, Sally Murphy and Tricia Paoluccio in <i>Fiddler on the Roof</i>, 2004.
Laura Michelle Kelly, Lea Michele, Molly Ephraim, Sally Murphy, and Tricia Paoluccio in Fiddler on the Roof Carol Rosegg
Lea Michele in Round House Theatre’s production of <i>The Diary of Anne Frank</i>
Lea Michele in Round House Theatre’s production of The Diary of Anne Frank Stan Barouh
John Gallagher, Jr., Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele in <i>Spring Awakening</i><br/>
John Gallagher, Jr., Jonathan Groff, and Lea Michele in Spring Awakening
Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff in <i>Spring Awakening</i>.
Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff in Spring Awakening Joan Marcus
Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele in Spring Awakening.
Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele in Spring Awakening Monique Carboni
Lea Michele in the Wardrobe Room during rehearsals for <i>Les Mis</i>
Lea Michele as Eponine in Les Misérables
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.