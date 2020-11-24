Glenn Close as Norma Desmond is Broadway Cares' 2020 'Broadway Legends' Holiday Ornament

Support a good cause this holiday season with an ornament perfect for any Christmas tree ready for its close-up.

Glenn Close as faded movie star Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard is the 2020 addition to the Broadway Legends ornaments series. Sales benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the theatre community's nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organization.

Close joins a list of stars immortalized as holiday ornaments that includes Julie Andrews, Carol Burnett, Carol Channing, Harvey Fierstein, Angela Lansbury, Patti LuPone, Liza Minnelli, Bernadette Peters, Chita Rivera, Barbra Streisand, and Gwen Verdon. The ornament is an exclusive Christopher Radko piece designed by Glen Hanson, who has designed the Broadway Legends ornaments for the past six years.

Close is shown in the iconic turban and Art Deco-inspired wrap that she wore in her 1995 Tony Award-winning performance in the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, an adaptation of Billy Wilder's 1950 film. Close returned to the role on Broadway in 2017 for a revival.

“I’m sure Norma Desmond would be thrilled to be a gorgeous Christmas ornament—as long as she is hung in a good light!" says Close. "Joining this lineup of legends as one of the most iconic characters of Broadway is a special honor. Broadway Cares has always been near and dear to my heart, and I’m thrilled Norma can help others while bringing a little holiday cheer into homes across the country.”

Close's additional Broadway credits include Tony-winning performances in Death and the Maiden and The Real Thing, as well as A Delicate Balance and Barnum.

The Broadway Legends: Glenn Close holiday ornament is available from PlaybillStore.com.