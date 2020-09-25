Glenn Close, Jeremy O. Harris, Patti LuPone, More to Perform Scenes From Angels in America

Video   Glenn Close, Jeremy O. Harris, Patti LuPone, More to Perform Scenes From Angels in America
By Dan Meyer
Sep 25, 2020
 
Proceeds from the starry benefit will go to amfAR.

Check out a trailer above for amfAR's virtual benefit The Great Work Begins: Scenes from Angels in America October 8, featuring Tony winners Patti LuPone, Glenn Close, Nikki M. James, and more Broadway stars performing scenes from Tony Kushner's Tony- and Pulitzer Prize–winning play.

Multiple performers will share the roles of some characters, with Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Rannells, and Paul Dano as Prior Walter; Brandon Uranowitz as Louis Ironson; Lois Smith and Vella Lovell as Harper Pitt; Laura Linney as Hannah Pitt; Jeremy O. Harris, S. Epatha Merkerson, and Larry Owens as Belize; James, LuPone, Linda Emond, and Daphne Rubin-Vega as the Angel; and Close as Roy Cohn.

Glenn Close and S. Epatha Merkerson in <i>Angels in America</i>
Glenn Close and S. Epatha Merkerson in Angels in America Courtesy of amfAR

Also slated to make appearances are Kushner himself, Alan Cumming, Whoopi Goldberg, and Jake Gyllenhaal. Serving on the creative team for the performance are director Ellie Heyman, composer Ellis Ludwig-Leone, production designer Paul Tate dePoo III, and TBD Creative Media.

“In this time of COVID and national unrest, [the play's] themes of racism and government failings make it as relevant and resonant today as it was when it was first performed 30 years ago," says amfAR CEO Kevin Robert Frost. The selected scenes will focus on the experience of living through a plague, reaching through suffering to find hope, and on America striving and failing to reach its ideals of freedom.

The performance begins at 8:30 PM ET on Broadway.com's YouTube. While free to watch, donations are encourage with proceeds going to the amfAR Fund to Fight COVID-19. For more information, visit TheGreatWorkBegins.org.

Look Back at Angels In America on Broadway in Honor of Tony Kushner

Look Back at Angels In America on Broadway in Honor of Tony Kushner

32 PHOTOS
Stephen Spinella and Joe Mantello in <i>Angels in America</i>
Stephen Spinella and Joe Mantello in Angels in America Joan Marcus
Joe Mantello and Stephen Spinella in <i>Angels In America</i>
Joe Mantello and Stephen Spinella in Angels In America Joan Marcus
David Marshall Grant, Stephen Spinella, and Jeffrey Wright in <i>Angels In America</i>
David Marshall Grant, Stephen Spinella, and Jeffrey Wright in Angels In America Joan Marcus
in <i>Angels In America: Millennium Approaches</i>
Marcia Gay Harden in Angels In America Joan Marcus
in <i>Angels In America: Millennium Approaches</i>
Ron Leibman in Angels In America Joan Marcus
Ron Leibman in <i>Angels in America</i>
Ron Leibman in Angels in America Joan Marcus
in <i>Angels In America: Millennium Approaches</i>
David Marshall Grant and Ron Leibman in Angels In America Joan Marcus
in <i>Angels In America: Millennium Approaches</i>
Marcia Gay Harden and Stephen Spinella in Angels In America Joan Marcus
Marcia Gay Harden and Jeffrey Wright in <i>Angels In America: Millennium Approaches</i>
Marcia Gay Harden and Jeffrey Wright in Angels In America Joan Marcus
Kathleen Chalfant and Ron Leibman in <i>Angels In America</i>
Kathleen Chalfant and Ron Leibman in Angels In America Joan Marcus
