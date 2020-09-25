Glenn Close, Jeremy O. Harris, Patti LuPone, More to Perform Scenes From Angels in America

Proceeds from the starry benefit will go to amfAR.

Check out a trailer above for amfAR's virtual benefit The Great Work Begins: Scenes from Angels in America October 8, featuring Tony winners Patti LuPone, Glenn Close, Nikki M. James, and more Broadway stars performing scenes from Tony Kushner's Tony- and Pulitzer Prize–winning play.

Multiple performers will share the roles of some characters, with Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Rannells, and Paul Dano as Prior Walter; Brandon Uranowitz as Louis Ironson; Lois Smith and Vella Lovell as Harper Pitt; Laura Linney as Hannah Pitt; Jeremy O. Harris, S. Epatha Merkerson, and Larry Owens as Belize; James, LuPone, Linda Emond, and Daphne Rubin-Vega as the Angel; and Close as Roy Cohn.

Also slated to make appearances are Kushner himself, Alan Cumming, Whoopi Goldberg, and Jake Gyllenhaal. Serving on the creative team for the performance are director Ellie Heyman, composer Ellis Ludwig-Leone, production designer Paul Tate dePoo III, and TBD Creative Media.

“In this time of COVID and national unrest, [the play's] themes of racism and government failings make it as relevant and resonant today as it was when it was first performed 30 years ago," says amfAR CEO Kevin Robert Frost. The selected scenes will focus on the experience of living through a plague, reaching through suffering to find hope, and on America striving and failing to reach its ideals of freedom.

The performance begins at 8:30 PM ET on Broadway.com's YouTube. While free to watch, donations are encourage with proceeds going to the amfAR Fund to Fight COVID-19. For more information, visit TheGreatWorkBegins.org.

