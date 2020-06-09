Global Casts of Thriller Live Create Compelling 'I'll Be There' Video in Support of Black Lives Matter

Cast members from the musical perform the Berry Gordy, Hal Davis, Bob West, and Willie Hutch tune while offering words of wisdom and inspiration.

Utilizing the Michael Jackson hit "I'll Be There," global cast members from Thriller Live have joined forces for a music video in support of Black Lives Matter.

Conceived, directed, and edited by Thriller Live director-choreographer Gary Lloyd, the video (above) features the voices of Felipe Adetokunbo, Pedro Henrique, Isacque Lopez, Diego Jimenez, Wayne Anthony-Cole, Haydon Eshun, Samantha Johnson, Zoe Birkett, Joey James, Britt Quentin, and Prinnie Stevens, as well as the words of Florivaldo Mossi, Daniel Bradford, Deavion Brown, Shakara Brown, Matt Vjestica, Alice Ross, Jo Dyce, Rose Wild, Game and Jeanine Prempeh, John Maher, Sophia Mackay, Amelia Annie Layng, Sophie Robyn, David Julien, Felipe Adetokunbo, Caleb Stewart, Vivienne Ekwulugo, Cannon Hays, Miles Fraser, Paul Bond, Aisling Duffy, Filippo Coffano, Pedro Henrique, Ike Fallon, Gabriela Hernandez, Danyul Fullard, Ina Yasmine, Joey James, Reece Bahia, Leona Lawrenson, Caroline Stroud, Mari McLeod, Zinzile Tshuma, Rishard Kyro Nelson, Leslie Garcia Bowman, Lauren Gore, Adam Kovacs, Isacque Lopes, Diego Jimenez, Joanne Conlon, Eliza Hart, Myron Birch, Lewis Davies, Stefan Sinclair, Arnold Mahbena, Oskarina O'Sullivan, and Daniel Blessing.

John Maher arranged and produced the music and is also featured on the organ and vibraphone. Other musicians include Ryan Alex Farmery on harpsichord and piano, Damien Cooper on electric and acoustic guitars, Johnny Copland on bass, and Accy Yeats on drums and tambourine. The sound was produced and mixed by Maher and Chris Whybrow.

"This company continues to astound me with their continued compassion, composure, and intellect," Lloyd says. "This film is made up of the minds and voices of generations of Thriller Live alumni from around the world, all of them my beautiful and talented multicolored family."

READ: Black Lives Matter Resources 101