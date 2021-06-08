Go Behind the Curtain of the Jacobs Theatre With Jennifer Ashley Tepper June 8

Go Behind the Curtain of the Jacobs Theatre With Jennifer Ashley Tepper June 8
By Dan Meyer
Jun 08, 2021
 
The Untold Stories of Broadway author offers a virtual tour of the home to Company, Once, Anna in the Tropics, and more.
Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre auditorium Marc J. Franklin

Join Jennifer Ashley Tepper June 8 on a live, virtual adventure through the secret history of Broadway theatres. Beginning at 8 PM ET, Playbill Experiences offers a special exploration of the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, home currently to the gender-swapped revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Company, which is scheduled to resume performances December 20.

Formerly called the Royale, did you know that this theatre hosted the longest-running poker game on Broadway when the original cast of Grease welcomed folks from other Broadway houses to play a hand in the basement—sometimes even in between cues? Explore the Jacobs Theatre on Broadway through stories and photos, like you never have before, including Julie Andrews' Broadway debut, Terrence McNally's first original play on Broadway, musicals like The Human Comedy and Once and plays like Anna in the Tropics and A Raisin in the Sun.

Steve Kazee and Cristin Milioti in Once. Joan Marcus

Dress Circle Publishing released Tepper's The Untold Stories of Broadway, Volume 4, in March, the latest in the series by the acclaimed historian and producer. The books tell the stories of all of the theatres on Broadway. The newest edition includes the beloved houses the Imperial, Jacobs, Studio 54, Minskoff, Friedman, and Golden Theatres, as well as the five Broadway theatres that were destroyed in 1982, changing the course of New York City history.

Watch Telly Leung and Paul Gemignani Read From The Untold Stories of Broadway, Volume 4

Tepper is also producer of the musicals Be More Chill, Broadway Bounty Hunter, and Love In Hate Nation, recent projects that are part of a decade-long collaboration with the group known as Joe Iconis & Family. She is the creative and programming director at Feinstein's/54 Below, where she has curated or produced over 3,000 shows. On Broadway, Tepper has worked on [title of show], The Performers, Godspell, Macbeth, and The Parisian Woman. She is the conceiver and director of The Jonathan Larson Project, historian consultant on the upcoming tick, tick… BOOM! movie.

Click here for tickets.

Opened on January 11, 1927, the theatre was one of six legitimate theatres built by the Chanin Brothers in the 1920s. Marc J. Franklin
Over the years it bore the names John Golden Theatre and Royale Theatre (twice) but was rechristened after the longtime president of the Schubert Organization in 2005. Marc J. Franklin
Design by Herbert J. Krapp, the theatre was done in modern Spanish style and had two murals, collectively titled Lovers of Spain, by Willy Pogany. Marc J. Franklin
In 1937, after the departure of producer John Golden, who later leased the Masque Theatre next door and rechristened it the John Golden Theatre, the Bernard B. Jacobs theatre ceased functioning as a legitimate playhouse and became the CBS Radio Theatre. Marc J. Franklin
In October 1940, the theatre was taken over by the Magoro Operating Corporation, who restored it back to a playhouse. Marc J. Franklin
Throughout it's history, the Bernard B. Jacobs theatre has been the home of iconic performers including Mae West, Julie Andrews, Bernadette Peters, and more. Marc J. Franklin
Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre auditorium Marc J. Franklin
Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre auditorium Marc J. Franklin
Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre auditorium Marc J. Franklin
Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre auditorium Marc J. Franklin
