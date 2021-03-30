Go Behind the Curtain of the St. James Theatre With Jennifer Ashley Tepper March 30

By Dan Meyer
Mar 30, 2021
 
The Untold Stories of Broadway author offers a virtual tour of the home to Frozen, Hello, Dolly!, and Gypsy.
St. James Theatre auditorium
St. James Theatre auditorium

Join Jennifer Ashley Tepper on a live, virtual adventure through the secret history of Broadway theaters. On March 30 at 8 PM ET, Playbill Experiences offers a special exploration of the St. James Theatre, home most recently to the Disney Theatrical Production of Frozen.

From landmark musicals like Oklahoma!, Hello, Dolly!, and The Producers to ghost stories and hilarious backstage legends, Tepper takes audiences through the history of this storied Broadway venue. What ushers who worked at the St. James later became famous? How have 44th Street neighbors like Sardi's and Angus McIndoe become fascinating parts of the theatre's history?

A scene from the 1943 Broadway production of <i>Oklahoma!</i>
A scene from the 1943 Broadway production of Oklahoma!

Dress Circle Publishing recently released Tepper's The Untold Stories of Broadway, Volume 4, the latest in the series by the acclaimed historian and producer. The books tell the stories of all of the theaters on Broadway. The newest edition includes the beloved houses the Imperial, Jacobs, Studio 54, Minskoff, Friedman, and Golden Theatres, as well as the five Broadway theatres that were destroyed in 1982, changing the course of New York City history.

Watch Telly Leung and Paul Gemignani Read From The Untold Stories of Broadway, Volume 4

Tepper is also producer of the musicals Be More Chill, Broadway Bounty Hunter, and Love In Hate Nation, recent projects that are part of a decade-long collaboration with the group known as Joe Iconis & Family. She is the creative and programming director at Feinstein's/54 Below, where she has curated or produced over 3000 shows. On Broadway, Tepper has worked on [title of show], The Performers, Godspell, Macbeth, and The Parisian Woman. She is the conceiver and director of The Jonathan Larson Project, historian consultant on the upcoming tick, tick… BOOM! movie.

Click here for tickets.

Step Inside Broadway’s St. James Theatre

Step Inside Broadway’s St. James Theatre

Inside the Theatre, the series that documents Broadway’s historic playhouses, continues with the St. James.

20 PHOTOS
St. James Theatre auditorium
St. James Theatre auditorium
St. James Theatre auditorium
Built in 1927, The St. James Theatre originally opened as Erlanger’s Theatre, named after Broadway booking Abraham Erlanger who built it. Marc J. Franklin
St. James Theatre auditorium
According to The New York Times, it cost $1.5 million to build, featuring a Georgian interior design, "the color scheme coral and antique gold.” Marc J. Franklin
St. James Theatre auditorium
With an ample capacity of 1,600 seats, Erlanger’s Theatre was aimed primarily at the production of musicals and when it opened on September 26, 1927, the opening attraction was George M. Cohan’s musical The Merry Malones. Marc J. Franklin
St. James Theatre auditorium
From May 1931 until March 1932, the theatre was taken over by the Civic Light Opera Company, which presented a successful repertory of Gilbert and Sullivan operettas and other musical entertainments. Marc J. Franklin
St. James Theatre auditorium
St. James Theatre auditorium Marc J. Franklin
St. James Theatre auditorium
The dark period followed, during which it was decided to rename the theatre the St. James, inspired by the St. James Theatre in London. Marc J. Franklin
St. James Theatre auditorium
The theatre reopened on December 7, 1932 with a production of Walk A Little Faster, starring London’s favorite revue comedienne, Beatrice Lillie. Marc J. Franklin
St. James Theatre auditorium
St. James Theatre auditorium Marc J. Franklin
St. James Theatre auditorium
St. James Theatre auditorium Marc J. Franklin
