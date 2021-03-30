Go Behind the Curtain of the St. James Theatre With Jennifer Ashley Tepper March 30

The Untold Stories of Broadway author offers a virtual tour of the home to Frozen, Hello, Dolly!, and Gypsy.

Join Jennifer Ashley Tepper on a live, virtual adventure through the secret history of Broadway theaters. On March 30 at 8 PM ET, Playbill Experiences offers a special exploration of the St. James Theatre, home most recently to the Disney Theatrical Production of Frozen.

From landmark musicals like Oklahoma!, Hello, Dolly!, and The Producers to ghost stories and hilarious backstage legends, Tepper takes audiences through the history of this storied Broadway venue. What ushers who worked at the St. James later became famous? How have 44th Street neighbors like Sardi's and Angus McIndoe become fascinating parts of the theatre's history?

Dress Circle Publishing recently released Tepper's The Untold Stories of Broadway, Volume 4, the latest in the series by the acclaimed historian and producer. The books tell the stories of all of the theaters on Broadway. The newest edition includes the beloved houses the Imperial, Jacobs, Studio 54, Minskoff, Friedman, and Golden Theatres, as well as the five Broadway theatres that were destroyed in 1982, changing the course of New York City history.

Tepper is also producer of the musicals Be More Chill, Broadway Bounty Hunter, and Love In Hate Nation, recent projects that are part of a decade-long collaboration with the group known as Joe Iconis & Family. She is the creative and programming director at Feinstein's/54 Below, where she has curated or produced over 3000 shows. On Broadway, Tepper has worked on [title of show], The Performers, Godspell, Macbeth, and The Parisian Woman. She is the conceiver and director of The Jonathan Larson Project, historian consultant on the upcoming tick, tick… BOOM! movie.

