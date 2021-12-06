Go Behind the Scenes of Being the Ricardos With Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem

The pair are joined by Nina Arianda and J.K. Simmons to talk about all things I Love Lucy.

In a CBS Sunday Morning interview, the main quartet of Being the Ricardos sat down with Mo Rocca to discuss all things I Love Lucy, the show at the center of Aaron Sorkin’s upcoming film. Watch Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, Nina Arianda, and J.K. Simmons above. In the interview, the performers talk about doing their characters—both the actors and their on-screen personas—justice. Kidman plays Lucille Ball/Lucy with Bardem as Desi Arnaz/Ricky, Arianada as Vivan Vance/Ethel, and J.K. Simmons as William Frawley/Fred. The film follows the production of an episode from its table read on Monday to a live taping on Friday, all while Lucy and Desi face three media nightmares that threaten to upend their successful TV show—and their marriage. READ: December 2021 Streaming Guide: Being the Ricardos, And Just Like That…, Annie Live!, More The behind-the-scenes look from CBS also explores the film’s approach to Lucille’s creative control on the show, from sitting in on production meetings to directing flower arrangements. Other topics include Vance and Frawey’s fraught off-screen relationship and Arnaz’s wandering eye. Being the Ricardos arrives in select theatres December 10 and streams worldwide December 21 on Amazon Prime Video.