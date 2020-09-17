Go Behind the Scenes of the Brave Hearts for Broadway Concert Let Us Entertain You

Michael E. Merritt and more spoke to CBS-2 NY ahead of the September 23 event.

When it was announced May 12 that theatres would be closed until at least September, performer-playwright and registered nurse Michael E. Merritt knew he had to do something to help. The answer lay in waiting around the world as he sent out a call for frontline workers. Check out his story in the news segment above.

Virtually uniting over 120 people from 11 different countries to support and uplift theater professionals, Merritt organized The Frontline Choir and Friends to create the previously announced Brave Hearts for Broadway concert Let Us Entertain You airing September 23 at 7 PM ET on Playbill. While free to watch, donations to The Actors Fund are encouraged.

“Theatre is empty right now, so we’re going to bring the theater to [them],” said Merritt in the interview. Two of the voices in the choir, medical assistant Tasha Keys and Dr. Dan Egan, told CBS-2 NY it was an honor to support arts workers any way they could.

In addition to the singers, dozens of Broadway stars will make cameos thanking frontline workers, including Jelani Alladin, Annaleigh Ashford, Shoshana Bean, Annette Bening, Alexandra Billings, Tommy Bracco, Kristin Chenoweth, Harvey Fierstein, Mandy Gonzalez, Ann Harada, Ruthie Henshall, Judy Kuhn, Linda Lavin, Andrea Martin, Laurie Metcalf, Jessie Mueller, Bebe Neuwirth, Bernadette Peters, Conrad Ricamora, Chita Rivera, Krysta Rodriguez, Lea Salonga, Stephen Schwartz, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Allyson Tucker, with special performances by Billy Porter, Megan Hilty and Brian Gallagher, and Lorna Luft.

Check out a trailer for the event below.

