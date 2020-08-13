Go Behind the Scenes of the Upcoming Musical Suffragist With Creators Shaina Taub, Leigh Silverman, More

Tune in August 13 at 7PM ET for a behind-the-scenes look at the new musical Suffragist. The program from The New York Times, Offstage: Suffragist, will feature performances and conversation as the creative team discusses the pandemic-interrupted journey of the production. Offstage marks the first-ever public performance from the show. RSVP here to tune in. The show tells the true story of the growing rivalry between the seasoned organizer Carrie Chapman Catt and the young radical Alice Paul, along with many other suffragists. The event begins with a discussion about ongoing effects of the suffrage movement with composer Shaina Taub, director Leigh Silverman and scenic designer Mimi Lien in an in-depth conversation with Times narrative projects editor Veronica Chambers. Then, members of the show’s cast—including Jenn Colella, Nikki M. James, and Kuhoo Verma—will talk with theatre reporter Michael Paulson about their experiences preparing for the show, and how Suffragist has shaped their thinking about our world today. The evening will close with the show-stopping ballad “How Long,” and James, who plays Ida B. Wells, will sing her solo song “Wait My Turn.” Offstage is a new series about theatre-making during the COVID-19 pandemic.