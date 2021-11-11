Go Behind the Scenes of Tick, Tick...Boom! Premiere at AFI Fest

By Dan Meyer
Nov 11, 2021
 
Andrew Garfield, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Joshua Henry, and more posed for the red carpet.
Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesús, Julie Oh, Vanessa Hudgens, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Steven Levenson, Judith Light, and Joshua Henry Presley Ann/Getty Images for Netflix

The movie adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s tick, tick...BOOM! premiered November 10, and the stars were out on the red carpet. Check out Andrew Garfield, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Joshua Henry, Robin de Jesús, Judith Light, and more below.

Tony winner and Oscar nominee Garfield stars as Larson in the semi-autobiographical musical, with Alexandra Shipp as Jonathan’s girlfriend Susan, de Jesús as his best friend Michael, Light as his agent, and Hudgens and Henry as Karessa and Roger, his leading players. The film also features Mj Rodriguez, Tariq Trotter, and Bradley Whitford (playing Larson’s idol, Stephen Sondheim).

Alice Brooks Presley Ann/Getty Images for Netflix
Vanessa Hudgens Presley Ann/Getty Images for Netflix
Alexandra Shipp Presley Ann/Getty Images for Netflix
Steven Levenson Presley Ann/Getty Images for Netflix
Julie Larson Presley Ann/Getty Images for Netflix
Myron Kerstein and guest Presley Ann/Getty Images for Netflix
Sarah Harris and Bob Gazzale Presley Ann/Getty Images for Netflix
Julie Oh Presley Ann/Getty Images for Netflix
Judith Light Presley Ann/Getty Images for Netflix
Judith Light Presley Ann/Getty Images for Netflix
In his directorial debut, Lin-Manuel Miranda helms the project, returning to the property after performing in the musical at City Center for an Encores! Off-Center production in 2014. Steven Levenson penned the screenplay and Ryan Heffington serves as choreographer.

The film arrives in cinemas November 12 ahead of a November 19 release on Netflix.

