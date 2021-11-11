Go Behind the Scenes of Tick, Tick...Boom! Premiere at AFI Fest

Andrew Garfield, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Joshua Henry, and more posed for the red carpet.

The movie adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s tick, tick...BOOM! premiered November 10, and the stars were out on the red carpet. Check out Andrew Garfield, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Joshua Henry, Robin de Jesús, Judith Light, and more below.

Tony winner and Oscar nominee Garfield stars as Larson in the semi-autobiographical musical, with Alexandra Shipp as Jonathan’s girlfriend Susan, de Jesús as his best friend Michael, Light as his agent, and Hudgens and Henry as Karessa and Roger, his leading players. The film also features Mj Rodriguez, Tariq Trotter, and Bradley Whitford (playing Larson’s idol, Stephen Sondheim).

53 PHOTOS



In his directorial debut, Lin-Manuel Miranda helms the project, returning to the property after performing in the musical at City Center for an Encores! Off-Center production in 2014. Steven Levenson penned the screenplay and Ryan Heffington serves as choreographer.

The film arrives in cinemas November 12 ahead of a November 19 release on Netflix.