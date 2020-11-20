Go Down the Virtual Rabbit Hole in Interactive Saving Wonderland November 20

Playbill Social Selects and Seize the Show bring you a family-friendly immersive theatre production.

Down the rabbit hole we go! Playbill Social Selects and Seize the Show present their next interactive, digital theatrical experience with Saving Wonderland November 20 at 7 PM ET. The virtual production is the perfect way for the whole family to enjoy theatre together.

Ever wonder what happened to Wonderland after Alice returned home? In this new adventure, the audience is plunged back down to the world of Lewis Carroll’s fantastical adventure, choosing the direction of the story in this re-thinking of the popular tale. Filled with fan-favorite characters and mind-bending puzzles, the familiar turns peculiar as theatergoers search for missing gears from the White Rabbit’s watch to help restore order and save the day in Wonderland.

Click here for tickets.

Saving Wonderland stars Samantha Blain, Lynn Craig, Kim Morgan Dean, Michael Indeglio, Pooya Mohseni, Michael Pilato, and Jacob Thompson, with original music by Ben Boecker.

The work is written by Attilio Rigotti, Kevin Hammonds, David Andrew Laws, and Thompson, with Gamiotics CEO David Carpenter as producer and director. Rounding out the creative team are story editor Caroline Prugh, production stage manager Sarah Reynolds, stage manager Kaila Hill, Gamiotics software designer Dave Keene, sound designer Ryan Milligan, video designer Isaac Maupin, and projection designer Kaila Hill. Victoria Cairl oversees business development.

For more information about the production, visit SeizeTheShow.com.