Go From Matzoh to Mean Girls With Playbill Social Selects and Broadway Up Close January 26

Tim Dolan regales online visitors with stories from 47th Street and beyond in this virtual walking tour.

From the tables of the vanished Cafe Edison to the halls of the Mark Hellinger, your guide Tim Dolan takes you on a virtual journey of the northern blocks of the theatre district. Join the tour from Playbill Social Selects and Broadway Up Close January 26 for some rarely heard stories and photos that will keep the flame of Broadway burning until you can visit these historic theaters in person once again.

Combining his storytelling skills as an actor and his love for Broadway history, Tim created Broadway Up Close Walking Tours in 2010. Over the past decade, the company has established six different tour experiences. In 2019, he opened a freestanding gift shop in the middle of Times Square that offers custom Broadway merchandise.

On the small screen, Dolan was featured on Season 2 of HBO's Boardwalk Empire. In theatre, Tim was the Dance Captain in the Off-Broadway revival of Once Upon A Mattress, starring Jackie Hoffman and John "Lypsinka" Epperson. He also performed as Abraham in the long-running hit musical Altar Boyz.

For a full list of Playbill Social Select events, click here.

