Go From Matzoh to Mean Girls With Playbill Social Selects and Broadway Up Close January 26

By Talaura Harms
Jan 26, 2021
 
Tim Dolan regales online visitors with stories from 47th Street and beyond in this virtual walking tour.
Broadway Up Close Walking Tours
Broadway Up Close Walking Tours Inc.

From the tables of the vanished Cafe Edison to the halls of the Mark Hellinger, your guide Tim Dolan takes you on a virtual journey of the northern blocks of the theatre district. Join the tour from Playbill Social Selects and Broadway Up Close January 26 for some rarely heard stories and photos that will keep the flame of Broadway burning until you can visit these historic theaters in person once again.

Combining his storytelling skills as an actor and his love for Broadway history, Tim created Broadway Up Close Walking Tours in 2010. Over the past decade, the company has established six different tour experiences. In 2019, he opened a freestanding gift shop in the middle of Times Square that offers custom Broadway merchandise.

On the small screen, Dolan was featured on Season 2 of HBO's Boardwalk Empire. In theatre, Tim was the Dance Captain in the Off-Broadway revival of Once Upon A Mattress, starring Jackie Hoffman and John "Lypsinka" Epperson. He also performed as Abraham in the long-running hit musical Altar Boyz.

Photos: Inside the Mark Hellinger Theatre

Originally named the Warner Bros. Hollywood Theatre, the Mark Hellinger was built in 1930. Marc J. Franklin
Mark_Hellinger_Theatre_Walkthrough_2019_HR
Designed by architect Thomas W. Lamb, the 1,505-seat theatre was built as a movie palace for the studio's films. Marc J. Franklin
Mark_Hellinger_Theatre_Walkthrough_2019_HR
In 1934 it was refurbished as a legitimate theatre and later renamed after the renowned theatre journalist in 1949. Marc J. Franklin
Mark_Hellinger_Theatre_Walkthrough_2019_HR
Mark Hellinger Theatre lobby Marc J. Franklin
Mark_Hellinger_Theatre_Walkthrough_2019_HR
Mark Hellinger Theatre lobby Marc J. Franklin
Mark_Hellinger_Theatre_Walkthrough_2019_HR
Mark Hellinger Theatre lobby Marc J. Franklin
Mark_Hellinger_Theatre_Walkthrough_2019_HR
Throughout its history, the theatre ushered in the Broadway debuts of iconic musicals including My Fair Lady in 1955 and Jesus Christ Superstar in 1971. Marc J. Franklin
Mark_Hellinger_Theatre_Walkthrough_2019_HR
The theatre also saw revivals of classic works including Macbeth and Oliver! Marc J. Franklin
Mark_Hellinger_Theatre_Walkthrough_2019_HR
The Mark Hellinger stage also saw performances from legendary theatre performers including Glenda Jackson and Patti LuPone. Marc J. Franklin
Mark_Hellinger_Theatre_Walkthrough_2019_HR
Mark Hellinger Theatre auditorium Marc J. Franklin
