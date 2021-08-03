Go Inside Bryant Park’s Broadway-Bound Initiative With Betsy Wolfe, Lauren Patten, Ali Stroker, and More

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photos   Go Inside Bryant Park’s Broadway-Bound Initiative With Betsy Wolfe, Lauren Patten, Ali Stroker, and More
By Playbill Staff
Aug 03, 2021
 
The park welcomed the students of BroadwayEvolved, a musical theatre training program co-founded by Betsy Wolfe, to perform on its stage.

Bryant Park’s Broadway-Bound initiative welcomed the students of BroadwayEvolved to perform on its park stage August 2. The performance, featuring guest artists Andrew Rannells, Ali Stroker, Lauren Patten, Ciara Renée, and Jelani Alladin, was a part of BroadwayEvolved’s summer intensive.

Co-founded by Waitress and Falsettos star Betsy Wolfe, BroadwayEvolved is a musical theatre training programming designed to give students personal growth and professional insight. The intensive’s first session concluded August 2, with the second starting August 3 and the last beginning August 7.

Broadway-Bound, produced with support from Amazon, is a part of Bryant Park’s summer programming, reuniting New Yorkers with live performance.

Go Inside Bryant Park’s Broadway-Bound Initiative with Betsy Wolfe, Lauren Patten, Ali Stroker, and More

Go Inside Bryant Park’s Broadway-Bound Initiative with Betsy Wolfe, Lauren Patten, Ali Stroker, and More

8 PHOTOS
BroadwayEvolved_Bryant Park_2021_HR
Broadway-Bound at Bryant Park Jenny Anderson/Courtesy of Bryant Park
BroadwayEvolved_Bryant Park_2021_HR
Andrew Rannells Jenny Anderson/Courtesy of Bryant Park
BroadwayEvolved_Bryant Park_2021_HR
Jelani Alladin Jenny Anderson/Courtesy of Bryant Park
BroadwayEvolved_Bryant Park_2021_HR
Ali Stroker Jenny Anderson/Courtesy of Bryant Park
BroadwayEvolved_Bryant Park_2021_HR
Broadway-Bound at Bryant Park Jenny Anderson/Courtesy of Bryant Park
BroadwayEvolved_Bryant Park_2021_HR
Andrew Rannells, Lauren Patten, and Ciara Renée Jenny Anderson/Courtesy of Bryant Park
BroadwayEvolved_Bryant Park_2021_HR
Betsy Wolfe, Ali Stroker, Ciara Renée, Lauren Patten, and Andrew Rannells Jenny Anderson/Courtesy of Bryant Park
BroadwayEvolved_Bryant Park_2021_HR
Broadway-Bound at Bryant Park Jenny Anderson/Courtesy of Bryant Park
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.