Go Inside Bryant Park’s Broadway-Bound Initiative With Betsy Wolfe, Lauren Patten, Ali Stroker, and More

The park welcomed the students of BroadwayEvolved, a musical theatre training program co-founded by Betsy Wolfe, to perform on its stage.

Bryant Park’s Broadway-Bound initiative welcomed the students of BroadwayEvolved to perform on its park stage August 2. The performance, featuring guest artists Andrew Rannells, Ali Stroker, Lauren Patten, Ciara Renée, and Jelani Alladin, was a part of BroadwayEvolved’s summer intensive.

Co-founded by Waitress and Falsettos star Betsy Wolfe, BroadwayEvolved is a musical theatre training programming designed to give students personal growth and professional insight. The intensive’s first session concluded August 2, with the second starting August 3 and the last beginning August 7.

Broadway-Bound, produced with support from Amazon, is a part of Bryant Park’s summer programming, reuniting New Yorkers with live performance.

