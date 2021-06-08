Go Inside New 42’s Arts Education Celebration With Sara Bareilles, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and More

The non-profit organization hosted Let’s Get This Show on the Street in Times Square June 5.

New 42 hosted Let’s Get This Show on the Street, a celebration of arts education, in Times Square June 5. The non-profit organization, focused on making performing arts a vital part of everyone’s life, welcomed Sara Bareilles, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and more to commemorate New York City arts educators.

During the event, New 42 honored the New York City Department of Education, Office of Arts and Special Projects as well as teacher Jody Gottfried Arnhold for her support of dance and arts education in New York City public schools for 25 years.

“Now more than ever, it’s incredibly important to us to celebrate the arts with a focus on arts educators, truly essential workers, who have continued to encourage and inspire children throughout the pandemic and beyond,” New 42 President & CEO Russell Granet said.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio also attended to honor arts educators. “Building a recovery for all of us means reconnecting with the arts and cultural events that make New York City unique, and I’m proud to stand with and celebrate that recovery in the heart of Times Square,” he explained. “Today and every day, we’re grateful to all the educators who have engaged their students with uplifting, empowering, and healing artistic expression.”

A stream of the event is available through June 30 at New42.org.

