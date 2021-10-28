Go Inside Opening Night of Caroline, or Change on Broadway

The revival, starring Olivier Award winner Sharon D Clarke, officially opened at Studio 54 October 27.

After being rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Broadway revival of Caroline, or Change officially opened at Studio 54 October 27. The Roundabout Theatre Company production of the West End staging began previews October 8.

With book and lyrics by the Tony- and Pulitzer-winning Tony Kushner (Angels in America) and music by Tony Award winner Jeanine Tesori (Thoroughly Modern Millie, Fun Home), Caroline, or Change tells the story of a Black woman working as a maid for a Jewish family in 1963 Louisiana, where she is allowed to keep the pocket change she finds while doing laundry. This becomes a point of pride and even crisis for Caroline, who cannot cope with greater changes in her life and in the growing Civil Rights movement.



31 PHOTOS

Olivier Award winner Sharon D Clarke reprises her West End performance in the title role alongside Caissie Levy as Rose Stopnick Gellman, John Cariani as Stuart Gellman, Samantha Williams as Emmie Thibodeaux, Joy Hermalyn as Grandma Gellman, Arica Jackson as The Washing Machine, Tamika Lawrence as Dotty Moffett, Kevin S. McAllister as The Dryer and The Bus, Harper Miles as Radio 3, N’Kenge as The Moon, Nya as Radio 2, Nasia Thomas as Radio 1, Stuart Zagnit as Grandpa Gellman, and Chip Zien as Mr. Stopnick.

Playing the role of Noah Gellman are Gabriel Amoroso, Adam Makké, and Jaden Myles Waldman; Jackie Thibodeaux is played by Alexander Bello, and the role of Joe Thibodeaux is played by Jayden Theophile. Richard Alexander Phillips is an alternate for both Jackie and Joe.

Directed by Michael Longhurst with choreography by Ann Yee, Caroline, or Change features music supervision by Nigel Lilley, music direction and orchestrations by Joseph Joubert, scenic and costume design by Fly Davis, lighting design by Jack Knowles, and sound design by Paul Arditti with stage management by Pat Sosnow, Jereme Kyle Lewis, and Jhanaë K-C Bonnick.