Go Inside Opening Night of Douglas Carter Beane’s Fairycakes Off-Broadway

Opening Night Photos   Go Inside Opening Night of Douglas Carter Beane’s Fairycakes Off-Broadway
By Playbill Staff
Oct 26, 2021
 
The new comedy officially opened at the Greenwich House Theater October 24.
Douglas Carter Beane’s Fairycakes officially opened October 24 Off-Broadway at the Greenwich House Theater after starting previews October 14. The send-up of A Midsummer Night's Dream pairs characters from different fairy tales as they fall in love—and into mischief.

Fairycakes stars Mo Rocca as Geppetto, Kristolyn Lloyd as Peaseblossom, Sabatino Cruz as Pinocchio, Jackie Hoffman as Moth, Kuhoo Verma as Cinderella, Z Infante as Cobweb, Ann Harada as Musterseed, Jamen Nanthakumar as Changeling, Julie Halston as Titania/Elizabeth, Arnie Burton as Oberon/Dirk, Chris Myers as Puck, and Jason Tam as Prince/Cupid.

Directed by Beane, the production features scenic design by Shoko Kambara and Adam Crinson, costume design by Gregory Gale, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, and music contributions by Lewis Flinn. Ellenore Scott choreographs and serves as associate director.

For more information, go to FairycakesThePlay.com.

