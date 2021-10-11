Go Inside Opening Night of Douglas Lyons’ Chicken & Biscuits on Broadway

The play, starring Norm Lewis, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Michael Urie, and more, officially opened at Circle in the Square Theatre October 10.

Douglas Lyons’ Chicken & Biscuits officially opened on Broadway October 10 after beginning performances at the Circle in the Square Theatre September 23. The play made its world premiere February 28, 2020, at Queens Theatre, but the engagement was cut short due to the pandemic.

Chicken & Biscuits tells the story of what happens when the Jenkins family come together to celebrate the life of their father and a family secret shows up at the funeral.



Go Inside Opening Night of Douglas Lyons’ Chicken & Biscuits on Broadway Go Inside Opening Night of Douglas Lyons’ Chicken & Biscuits on Broadway 57 PHOTOS

The production stars Tony nominee Norm Lewis (Porgy and Bess) as Reginald Mabry, Michael Urie (Torch Song) as Logan Leibowitz, Cleo King (Mike & Molly) as Baneatta Mabry, NaTasha Yvette Williams (Waitress) as Brianna Jenkins, and Devere Rogers (Up Here) as Kenny Mabry. Reprising their roles from the play’s world premiere are Ebony Marshall-Oliver (Merry Wives) as Beverly Jenkins, Aigner Mizzelle as La'trice Franklin, and Alana Raquel Bowers (What to Send Up When it Goes Down) as Simone Mabry with Dean Acree (Words), Jennifer Fouché (Sistas: The Musical), Michael Genet (The Prom), Miles G Jackson (Endlings), and Camille Upshaw (That Damn Michael Che) as understudies.

Chicken & Biscuits is directed by Zhailon Livingston and features scenic design by Lawrence E. Moten III, costumes by Dede Ayite, lighting by Adam Honoré, sound design by Twi McCallum, and wig, hair, and makeup design by Nikiya Mathis with casting by Erica A. Hart and stage management by lark hackshaw.

The show is presented by a lead producing team comprised of Pamela Ross, Hunter Arnold, Leah Michalos, Kayla Greenspan, Mapleseed Productions, Curt Cronin, John Joseph, John Paterakis, Invisible Wall Productions/Blaine Hopkins, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Nick Jonas.