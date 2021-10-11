Go Inside Opening Night of Douglas Lyons’ Chicken & Biscuits on Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Opening Night Photos   Go Inside Opening Night of Douglas Lyons’ Chicken & Biscuits on Broadway
By Marc J. Franklin
Oct 11, 2021
Buy Tickets to Chicken & Biscuits
 
The play, starring Norm Lewis, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Michael Urie, and more, officially opened at Circle in the Square Theatre October 10.
53_Chicken & Biscuits_Broadway_Production Photos_2021_Full Cast + Zhailon Levingston & Douglas Lyons_HR.jpg
Zhailon Levingston, Douglas Lyons, and cast of Chicken & Biscuits Bruce Glikas

Douglas Lyons’ Chicken & Biscuits officially opened on Broadway October 10 after beginning performances at the Circle in the Square Theatre September 23. The play made its world premiere February 28, 2020, at Queens Theatre, but the engagement was cut short due to the pandemic.

Chicken & Biscuits tells the story of what happens when the Jenkins family come together to celebrate the life of their father and a family secret shows up at the funeral.

Go Inside Opening Night of Douglas Lyons’ Chicken & Biscuits on Broadway

Go Inside Opening Night of Douglas Lyons’ Chicken & Biscuits on Broadway

57 PHOTOS
01_Chicken & Biscuits_Broadway_Production Photos_2021_Josh Rhodes_HR.jpg
Josh Rhodes Bruce Glikas
02_Chicken & Biscuits_Broadway_Production Photos_2021_Lilli Cooper (1)_HR.jpg
Lilli Cooper Bruce Glikas
03_Chicken & Biscuits_Broadway_Production Photos_2021_Telly Leung_HR.jpg
Telly Leung Bruce Glikas
04_Chicken & Biscuits_Broadway_Production Photos_2021_Philip Boykin_HR.jpg
Philip Boykin Bruce Glikas
05_Chicken & Biscuits_Broadway_Production Photos_2021_Jelani Alladin (1)_HR.jpg
Jelani Alladin Bruce Glikas
06_Chicken & Biscuits_Broadway_Production Photos_2021_Britton Smith_HR.jpg
Britton Smith Bruce Glikas
07_Chicken & Biscuits_Broadway_Production Photos_2021_Britton Smith & Tiffany Mann_HR.jpg
Britton Smith and Tiffany Mann Bruce Glikas
08_Chicken & Biscuits_Broadway_Production Photos_2021_Hunter Arnold and Jason Squatriglia_HR.jpg
Hunter Arnold and Jason Squatriglia Bruce Glikas
09_Chicken & Biscuits_Broadway_Production Photos_2021_Alex Boniello_HR.jpg
Alex Boniello Bruce Glikas
10_Chicken & Biscuits_Broadway_Production Photos_2021_Alex Boniello (1)_HR.jpg
Alex Boniello Bruce Glikas
Share

The production stars Tony nominee Norm Lewis (Porgy and Bess) as Reginald Mabry, Michael Urie (Torch Song) as Logan Leibowitz, Cleo King (Mike & Molly) as Baneatta Mabry, NaTasha Yvette Williams (Waitress) as Brianna Jenkins, and Devere Rogers (Up Here) as Kenny Mabry. Reprising their roles from the play’s world premiere are Ebony Marshall-Oliver (Merry Wives) as Beverly Jenkins, Aigner Mizzelle as La'trice Franklin, and Alana Raquel Bowers (What to Send Up When it Goes Down) as Simone Mabry with Dean Acree (Words), Jennifer Fouché (Sistas: The Musical), Michael Genet (The Prom), Miles G Jackson (Endlings), and Camille Upshaw (That Damn Michael Che) as understudies.

Chicken & Biscuits is directed by Zhailon Livingston and features scenic design by Lawrence E. Moten III, costumes by Dede Ayite, lighting by Adam Honoré, sound design by Twi McCallum, and wig, hair, and makeup design by Nikiya Mathis with casting by Erica A. Hart and stage management by lark hackshaw.

The show is presented by a lead producing team comprised of Pamela Ross, Hunter Arnold, Leah Michalos, Kayla Greenspan, Mapleseed Productions, Curt Cronin, John Joseph, John Paterakis, Invisible Wall Productions/Blaine Hopkins, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Nick Jonas.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
SEE MORE OPENING NIGHT AND RED CARPET PHOTOS
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.