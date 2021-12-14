Go Inside Opening Night of Flying Over Sunset on Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Opening Night Photos   Go Inside Opening Night of Flying Over Sunset on Broadway
By Marc J. Franklin
Dec 14, 2021
Buy Tickets to Flying Over Sunset
 
The Lincoln Center Theater production, starring Harry Hadden-Paton, Carmen Cusack, and Tony Yazbeck, officially opened December 13.
Flying Over Sunset_Broadway_Opening Night Photos_2021_HR
Tony Yazbeck, Carmen Cusack Harry Hadden-Paton, and Robert Sella Bruce Glikas

After beginning preview performances November 11, Lincoln Center Theater’s world premiere of Flying Over Sunset officially opened at the Vivian Beaumont Theater December 13. The production was originally slated to open in April 2020 but halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Flying Over Sunset is inspired by the use of LSD in the late '50s by author Aldous Huxley, playwright and Congresswoman Clare Boothe Luce, and film star Cary Grant. On their trips, they grapple with the unknowns of their lives and the world. The show features a book by James Lapine, music by Tom Kitt, and lyrics by Michael Korie.

Go Inside Opening Night of Flying Over Sunset on Broadway

Go Inside Opening Night of Flying Over Sunset on Broadway

52 PHOTOS
Flying Over Sunset_Broadway_Opening Night Photos_2021_HR
Sarna Lapine and Wilson Chin Bruce Glikas
Flying Over Sunset_Broadway_Opening Night Photos_2021_HR
JT Rogers Bruce Glikas
Flying Over Sunset_Broadway_Opening Night Photos_2021_HR
Tom Kitt Bruce Glikas
Flying Over Sunset_Broadway_Opening Night Photos_2021_HR
Tom Kitt and family Bruce Glikas
Flying Over Sunset_Broadway_Opening Night Photos_2021_HR
Mimi Lieber and Daniel Sullivan Bruce Glikas
Flying Over Sunset_Broadway_Opening Night Photos_2021_HR
Susan Stroman Bruce Glikas
Flying Over Sunset_Broadway_Opening Night Photos_2021_HR
Danny Burstein Bruce Glikas
Flying Over Sunset_Broadway_Opening Night Photos_2021_HR
Eric Anderson and Jessica Rush Bruce Glikas
Flying Over Sunset_Broadway_Opening Night Photos_2021_HR
Erin Davie Bruce Glikas
Flying Over Sunset_Broadway_Opening Night Photos_2021_HR
N'Kenge Bruce Glikas
Share

Flying Over Sunset stars Tony nominees Harry Hadden-Paton as Aldous Huxley, Carmen Cusack as Clare Boothe Luce, and Tony Yazbeck as Cary Grant alongside Kanisha Marie Feliciano as Ann/Judith, Nehal Joshi as Dr. Harris/Cary's Father, Emily Pynenburg as Rosalia/Sophia, Michele Ragusa as Austin/Handmaiden, Robert Sella as Gerald Heard, Laura Shoop as Maria Huxley, and Atticus Ware as Archie Leach. Rounding out the company are Aria Braswell, Danny Gardner, Kate Marilley, Patrick Scott McDermott, Tony Roach, and Michael Winther as understudies.

READ: Reviews for New Broadway Musical Flying Over Sunset

Directed by Lapine with choreography by Michelle Dorrance, the production features scenic design by Tony winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by three-time Tony nominee Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by two-time Tony winner Bradley King, sound design by five-time Tony nominee Dan Moses Schrier, projection design by 59 Productions, orchestrations by two-time Tony winner Michael Starobin, music direction by Kimberly Grigsby, and stage management by Rick Steiger. Casting is by The Telsey Office. The LCT production is presented in association with Jack Shear.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
SEE MORE OPENING NIGHT AND RED CARPET PHOTOS
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.