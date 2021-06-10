Go Inside Opening Night of Immersive Van Gogh With Kate Baldwin, Dorinda Medley, and More

The installation, with creative direction by Tony Award nominee David Korins, opened in its New York premiere at Pier 36 June 8.

Immersive Van Gogh, an installation celebrating the art of Vincent van Gogh, opened at Pier 36 June 8. Creative directed for its New York premiere by three-time Tony nominee David Korins, the installation is slated to appear in 19 cities across North America.

To celebrate the installation’s opening, Tony nominee Kate Baldwin, Real Housewives of New York star Dorinda Medley, and more came out to experience the exhibit.

Immersive Van Gogh was designed by creator and Italian film producer Massimiliano Siccardi, with music, both original and curated, by Italian multimedia composer Luca Longobardi with custom designs by Korins to bring the exhibit to its new 70,000-square-foot home in the Lower East Side.

Not only does the installation feature reproductions of Van Gogh’s work (including a three-dimensional depiction of “The Starry Night” crafted of 7,500 brushes dipped in paint), it includes tiered observation platforms and areas taking advantage of the venue's waterfront location with views of the Brooklyn skyline and the Manhattan and Williamsburg bridges.

“I have taken the bones from Massimiliano’s insightful and poetic piece and added new vantage points, intricate mirrored sculptures, and secret spaces to create a truly unique experience for our guests. Embarking on this journey has been a thrilling and humbling experience of combining the work of two extraordinary artists and filtering it through my own artistic sensibility to deliver it to the New York audiences,” Korins said in a previous statement.

Tickets for the hour-long walk-through installation are on sale now. For more information, visit VanGoghNYC.com.

