Go Inside Opening Night of Lynn Nottage’s Clyde’s on Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Opening Night Photos   Go Inside Opening Night of Lynn Nottage’s Clyde’s on Broadway
By Marc J. Franklin
Nov 24, 2021
Buy Tickets to Clyde's
 
The Second Stage production, starring Uzo Aduba, officially opened at the Helen Hayes Theater November 23.

Clyde’s, the new play from two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, officially opened on Broadway November 23 after beginning preview performances at Second Stage’s Helen Hayes Theater November 3.

Starring Uzo Aduba in the title role, Clyde’s also features Ron Cephas Jones, Edmund Donovan, Reza Salazar, and Kara Young. The play is set at a truck stop diner, where a number of people are trying to restart their lives and stay out of trouble after spending time in prison.

Go Inside Opening Night of Lynn Nottage’s Clyde’s on Broadway

Go Inside Opening Night of Lynn Nottage’s Clyde’s on Broadway

51 PHOTOS
Clyde's_Broadway_Opening Night Photos_2021_HR
Andre Royo Avery Brunkus
Clyde's_Broadway_Opening Night Photos_2021_HR
Amber Tamblyn Avery Brunkus
Clyde's_Broadway_Opening Night Photos_2021_HR
Amber Tamblyn and Laura Prepon Avery Brunkus
Clyde's_Broadway_Opening Night Photos_2021_HR
Alison Wright Avery Brunkus
Clyde's_Broadway_Opening Night Photos_2021_HR
Lynn Nottage Avery Brunkus
Clyde's_Broadway_Opening Night Photos_2021_HR
Will Roland and Stephanie Wessels Avery Brunkus
Clyde's_Broadway_Opening Night Photos_2021_HR
Jonathan Demar and Mauricio Martínez Avery Brunkus
Clyde's_Broadway_Opening Night Photos_2021_HR
Jasmine Cephas Jones Avery Brunkus
Clyde's_Broadway_Opening Night Photos_2021_HR
Betsy Wolfe Avery Brunkus
Clyde's_Broadway_Opening Night Photos_2021_HR
Michelle Wilson and Dominique Morisseau Avery Brunkus
Share

Kate Whoriskey directs, with a creative team featuring scenic designer Takeshi Kata, costume designer Jennifer Moeller, lighting designer Christopher Akerlind, sound designer Justin Ellington, and composer Justin Hicks. Casting is by The Telsey Office.

In tandem with the show, the production announced a series of social justice initiatives aimed at people affected by the U.S. criminal justice system. Among them are a paid apprenticeship at Second Stage for impacted youth; an art exhibit at the Hayes Theater featuring works by people impacted by the justice system; and a job fair aimed at connecting justice system-impacted individuals with job opportunities and training.

Read the Reviews for Lynn Nottage’s Clyde’s on Broadway

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
SEE MORE OPENING NIGHT AND RED CARPET PHOTOS
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.