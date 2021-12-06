Go Inside Opening Night of Mrs. Doubtfire on Broadway

The musical adaptation of the 1993 film officially opened at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre December 5.

After returning to Broadway following the theatre shutdown October 21, Mrs. Doubtfire officially opened at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre December 5. The musical began preview performances in March 2020, playing only three shows before halting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Based on the 1993 film, Mrs. Doubtfire tells the story what happens when an out-of-work actor creates an alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in his children’s lives after losing custody of them in a messy divorce.



The production stars Tony nominee Rob McClure in the title role alongside Jenn Gambatese as Miranda Hillard, Peter Bartlett as Mr. Jolly, Charity Angél Dawson as Wanda Sellner, Mark Evans as Stuart Dunmire, J. Harrison Ghee as Andre Mayem, Analise Scarpaci as Lydia Hillard, Jake Ryan Flynn as Christopher Hillard, Avery Sell as Natalie Hillard, and Brad Oscar as Frank Hillard.

Rounding out the ensemble are Cameron Adams, Calvin L. Cooper, Kaleigh Cronin, Maria Dalanno, Casey Garvin, David Hibbard, KJ Hippensteel, Aaron Kaburick, Jodi Kimura, Erica Mansfield, Brian Martin, Alexandra Matteo, Sam Middleton, LaQuet Sharnell Pringle, Akilah Sailers, Jaquez André Sims, Addison Takefman, Travis Waldschmidt, and Aléna Watters.

The new musical comedy features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony-nominated team behind Something Rotten!.

Mrs. Doubtfire is directed by four-time Tony winner Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Lorin Latarro, with music supervision by Ethan Popp. The show has a scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Philip Rosenberg, sound design by Brian Ronan, hair and wig design by David Brian Brown, and make-up and prosthetics design by Tommy Kurzman.

The production made its pre-Broadway premiere at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre in 2019.

Kevin McCollum produces Mrs. Doubtfire, presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical.