Go Inside Opening Night of Six on Broadway

Opening Night Photos   Go Inside Opening Night of Six on Broadway
By Marc J. Franklin
Oct 04, 2021
The royal herstory musical from Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow opened October 3.
48_Six_Broadway_Opening Night_2021_Adriana Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Abby Mueller, Brittney Mack, Samantha Pauly, Anna Uzele_HR.jpg
Adriana Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Abby Mueller, Brittney Mack, Samantha Pauly, and Anna Uzele Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch

Bow down, the queens have arrived—Six officially opened on Broadway at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre October 3 after beginning previews September 17.

Six tells the stories of the wives of Henry VIII as they reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse. Presented like a concert, Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow's score draws inspiration from contemporary musical artists who have dominated the pop charts. In the time since its debut at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2017, the musical has become an international hit. The musical had begun performances in New York February 13, 2020, following a multi-city regional circuit.

66 PHOTOS
01_Six_Broadway_Opening Night_2021_Kenny Wax, Andy Barnes, George Stiles_HR.jpg
Kenny Wax, Andy Barnes, and George Stiles Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch
02_Six_Broadway_Opening Night_2021_George Stiles, Hugh Vanstone_HR.jpg
George Stiles and Hugh Vanstone Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch
03_Six_Broadway_Opening Night_2021_Lili Bordan_HR.jpg
Lili Bordan Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch
04_Six_Broadway_Opening Night_2021_Luba Mason_HR.jpg
Luba Mason Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch
05_Six_Broadway_Opening Night_2021_Jason Gotay, Michael Hartung_HR.jpg
Jason Gotay and Michael Hartung Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch
06_Six_Broadway_Opening Night_2021_Leslie Zemeckis, Robert Zemeckis_HR.jpg
Leslie Zemeckis and Robert Zemeckis Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch
07_Six_Broadway_Opening Night_2021_Elizabeth Doran, Lucy Moss, Tony Marlow, Jamie Armitage_HR.jpg
Elizabeth Doran, Lucy Moss, Tony Marlow, and Jamie Armitage Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch
08_Six_Broadway_Opening Night_2021_Andy Barnes, George Stiles, Lucy Moss, Toby Marlow, Elizabeth Doran, Jamie Armitage, Kevin McCollum, Kenny Wax,_HR.jpg
Andy Barnes, George Stiles, Lucy Moss, Toby Marlow, Elizabeth Doran, Jamie Armitage, Kevin McCollum, and Kenny Wax Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch
09_Six_Broadway_Opening Night_2021_Jerry Mitchell_HR.jpg
Jerry Mitchell Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch
10_Six_Broadway_Opening Night_2021_SIX Creative Team_HR.jpg
Creative team of Six Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch
Share

Returning to their roles are Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Abby Mueller as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard, and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr. Serving as swings are Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack, and Mallory Maedke, as well as new addition Keirsten Hodgens.

Six, co-written by Moss and Marlow and co-directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage, features a set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabrielle Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling, and sound design by Paul Gatehouse. The musical is produced on Broadway by Kenny Wax, Wendy and Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum. Casting is by Peter Van Dam of Tara Rubin Casting.

