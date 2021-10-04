Go Inside Opening Night of Six on Broadway

The royal herstory musical from Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow opened October 3.

Bow down, the queens have arrived—Six officially opened on Broadway at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre October 3 after beginning previews September 17.

Six tells the stories of the wives of Henry VIII as they reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse. Presented like a concert, Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow's score draws inspiration from contemporary musical artists who have dominated the pop charts. In the time since its debut at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2017, the musical has become an international hit. The musical had begun performances in New York February 13, 2020, following a multi-city regional circuit.



Go Inside Opening Night of Six on Broadway Go Inside Opening Night of Six on Broadway 66 PHOTOS

Returning to their roles are Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Abby Mueller as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard, and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr. Serving as swings are Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack, and Mallory Maedke, as well as new addition Keirsten Hodgens.

Six, co-written by Moss and Marlow and co-directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage, features a set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabrielle Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling, and sound design by Paul Gatehouse. The musical is produced on Broadway by Kenny Wax, Wendy and Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum. Casting is by Peter Van Dam of Tara Rubin Casting.