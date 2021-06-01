Go Inside Opening Night of The Blues Brothers at Broadway at the Drive-In

The drive-in movie theatre experience, featuring live musical performances in sync with the 1980 film, opened at Radial Park May 27.

Broadway at the Drive-In's screening of The Blues Brothers, featuring in-person musical performances in sync with the 1980 film, opened May 27 at Radial Park in Astoria, Queens. The "cinemersive" experience, directed by Kristine Bendul and Waldemar Quinones-Villanueva, will continue every Friday and Saturday evening through June 26. The immersive screening stars Charity Angél Dawson (Mrs. Doubtfire, Waitress) as Mrs. Murphy, Nick Rashad Burroughs (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) as Reverend Cleophus James, F. Michael Haynie (Wicked, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Elwood Blues, Brian Charles Johnson (Spring Awakening, American Idiot) as "Joliet" Jake Blues, and Antoine L. Smith (Carousel, The Color Purple) as Ray with Ladonna Burns and Anne Fraser Thomas as the Blues Sistas.

Each night, audience members can view the performance from their own vehicle or at a reserved and socially distanced picnic table. All tickets secure a demarcated space, which can accommodate up to five adults. Drinks and snacks are available to purchase, and food trucks offer additional options. Radial Park is executive-produced by Jeremy Shepard, leading a team that includes artistic producer Dale Badway, associate producer Vanjah Boikai, and musical director Emily Marshall. For more information and tickets, visit RadialPark.com.