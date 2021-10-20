Go Inside Opening Night of the Broadway Return of Freestyle Love Supreme

toggle menu
toggle search form
Opening Night Photos   Go Inside Opening Night of the Broadway Return of Freestyle Love Supreme
By Marc J. Franklin
Oct 20, 2021
Buy Tickets to Freestyle Love Supreme
 
The hip-hop improv show returned to the Booth Theatre October 19.
Freestyle Love Supreme_Broadway_Reopening Night_2021_HR
Lin-Manuel Miranda Marc J. Franklin

After beginning previews at Broadway's Booth Theatre October 7, the return engagement of Freestyle Love Supreme opened at the Booth Theatre October 19. The hip-hop improv show is schedule to run through January 2, 2022.

Conceived by Anthony Veneziale and created by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Veneziale, Freestyle Love Supreme features a company of singing, rapping, and beat-boxing comedy artists. Using suggestions from the audience, the troupe creates a new and singular, completely improvised show every performance.

“We are thrilled to be back on Broadway and part of this theatrical community we love so much. The immediacy of our show, with its content driven by audience suggestion, makes it one of the rare shows that can speak to whatever is happening in the moment. We cannot wait to be onstage at the Booth Theatre making people laugh,” said director Kail in a previous statement.

Go Inside Opening Night of the Broadway Return of Freestyle Love Supreme

Go Inside Opening Night of the Broadway Return of Freestyle Love Supreme

54 PHOTOS
Freestyle Love Supreme_Broadway_Reopening Night_2021_HR
Chris Sullivan Marc J. Franklin
Freestyle Love Supreme_Broadway_Reopening Night_2021_HR
Tarik Davis Marc J. Franklin
Freestyle Love Supreme_Broadway_Reopening Night_2021_HR
Kaila Mullady Marc J. Franklin
Freestyle Love Supreme_Broadway_Reopening Night_2021_HR
Andrew Bancroft Marc J. Franklin
Freestyle Love Supreme_Broadway_Reopening Night_2021_HR
Aneesa Folds Marc J. Franklin
Freestyle Love Supreme_Broadway_Reopening Night_2021_HR
Bill Sherman Marc J. Franklin
Freestyle Love Supreme_Broadway_Reopening Night_2021_HR
Arthur Lewis Marc J. Franklin
Freestyle Love Supreme_Broadway_Reopening Night_2021_HR
James Monroe Iglehart, Aneesa Folds, Andrew Bancroft, and Bill Sherman Marc J. Franklin
Freestyle Love Supreme_Broadway_Reopening Night_2021_HR
Kaila Mullady, James Monroe Iglehart, Aneesa Folds, Chris Sulliva, Bill Sherman, and Andrew Bancroft Marc J. Franklin
Freestyle Love Supreme_Broadway_Reopening Night_2021_HR
Kurt Crowley Marc J. Franklin
Share

The company includes Andrew Bancroft a.k.a. Jelly Donut, Kurt Crowley a.k.a. The Lord and Lady Crowley, Tarik Davis a.k.a. Tardis Hardaway, Aneesa Folds a.k.a. Young Nees, Kaila Mullady a.k.a. Kaiser Rözé, Chris Sullivan a.k.a. Shockwave, and Veneziale a.k.a. Two-Touch.

The production has set design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Lisa Zinni, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, and sound design by Nevin Steinberg. General management is provided by Baseline Theatrical. Cody Renard Richard is the production stage manager/associate director.

Freestyle Love Supreme was originally developed and produced in 2004 by Ars Nova and made its Broadway debut in 2019. It is a recipient of a 2020 Special Tony Award and can be seen on the small screen as the subject of the Hulu documentary, We Are Freestyle Love Supreme.

The Broadway production is produced by Kail, Miranda, Jenny and Jon Steingart, and Jill Furman. Andy Jones and James Hickey are executive producers.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.