Go Inside Opening Night of the Broadway Return of Freestyle Love Supreme

The hip-hop improv show returned to the Booth Theatre October 19.

After beginning previews at Broadway's Booth Theatre October 7, the return engagement of Freestyle Love Supreme opened at the Booth Theatre October 19. The hip-hop improv show is schedule to run through January 2, 2022.

Conceived by Anthony Veneziale and created by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Veneziale, Freestyle Love Supreme features a company of singing, rapping, and beat-boxing comedy artists. Using suggestions from the audience, the troupe creates a new and singular, completely improvised show every performance.

“We are thrilled to be back on Broadway and part of this theatrical community we love so much. The immediacy of our show, with its content driven by audience suggestion, makes it one of the rare shows that can speak to whatever is happening in the moment. We cannot wait to be onstage at the Booth Theatre making people laugh,” said director Kail in a previous statement.



The company includes Andrew Bancroft a.k.a. Jelly Donut, Kurt Crowley a.k.a. The Lord and Lady Crowley, Tarik Davis a.k.a. Tardis Hardaway, Aneesa Folds a.k.a. Young Nees, Kaila Mullady a.k.a. Kaiser Rözé, Chris Sullivan a.k.a. Shockwave, and Veneziale a.k.a. Two-Touch.

The production has set design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Lisa Zinni, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, and sound design by Nevin Steinberg. General management is provided by Baseline Theatrical. Cody Renard Richard is the production stage manager/associate director.

Freestyle Love Supreme was originally developed and produced in 2004 by Ars Nova and made its Broadway debut in 2019. It is a recipient of a 2020 Special Tony Award and can be seen on the small screen as the subject of the Hulu documentary, We Are Freestyle Love Supreme.

The Broadway production is produced by Kail, Miranda, Jenny and Jon Steingart, and Jill Furman. Andy Jones and James Hickey are executive producers.