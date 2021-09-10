Go Inside Opening Night of What Happened?: The Michaels Abroad Off-Broadway

Opening Night Photos   Go Inside Opening Night of What Happened?: The Michaels Abroad Off-Broadway
By Marc J. Franklin
Sep 10, 2021
 
The world premiere officially opened at the Hunter Theater Project September 9.
Cast of What Happened?: The Michaels Abroad Tricia Baron

After beginning performances August 28, What Happened?: The Michaels Abroad officially opened at the Hunter Theater Project September 9. The production is scheduled to play through October 8.

This 12th and final work of the Rhinebeck Panorama—consisting of the four Apple Family plays, three plays about The Gabriels, 2019's The Michaels, and last summer's Zoom series, A Pandemic Trilogy—follows the Michaels family on a post-pandemic trip to France to attend a student dance festival.

“I have been inspired by producing my last two Apple Family Zoom plays independently, and it has led me to create a new ad hoc theatre venture that I am calling An Independent Theater,” Nelson said in a previous statement. “For the production of What Happened?: The Michaels Abroad I have joined forces with Hunter Theater Project and its producer, Gregory Mosher, with whom I did Uncle Vanya in 2018, continuing my relationship with Gregory that has now spanned more than 40 years. Theatre is coming back to New York, and I am so pleased that The Michaels Abroad will help welcome audiences and actors back to the stage, and together again in our intimate, 74- seat theatre.”

5 PHOTOS
What Happened?: The Michaels Abroad_Hunter Theatre Project_Opening Night Photos_2021_HR
Cast of What Happened?: The Michaels Abroad Tricia Baron
What Happened?: The Michaels Abroad_Hunter Theatre Project_Opening Night Photos_2021_HR
Alec Baldwin and Richard Nelson Tricia Baron
What Happened?: The Michaels Abroad_Hunter Theatre Project_Opening Night Photos_2021_HR
Jay O. Sanders and Richard Nelson Tricia Baron
What Happened?: The Michaels Abroad_Hunter Theatre Project_Opening Night Photos_2021_HR
Maryann Plunkett and Jay O. Sanders Tricia Baron
What Happened?: The Michaels Abroad_Hunter Theatre Project_Opening Night Photos_2021_HR
Cast of What Happened?: The Michaels Abroad Tricia Baron
The production stars Charlotte Bydwell, Haviland Morris, Tony winner Maryann Plunkett, Jay O. Sanders, Matilda Sakamoto, Rita Wolf, and Yvonne Woods, with several reprising their roles from The Public Theater's production of The Michaels.

Directed by Nelson, The Michaels Abroad features set design by Jason Ardizzone-West, costume design by Susan Hilferty, lighting design by Jennifer Tipton, and sound design by Will Pickens. Theresa Flanagan serves as production stage manager.

For more information, visit HunterTheaterProject.org.

