Go Inside Opening Night of World Premiere of Sanctuary City Off-Broadway

The play from Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok officially opened at the Lucille Lortel Theatre September 21.

New York Theatre Workshop's world premiere of Sanctuary City officially opened September 21 following previews that began September 8. The play had begun previews in March 2020 but cut its run short due to the coronavirus pandemic. The limited engagement is currently scheduled through October 10.

Written by Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok, Sanctuary City tells the story of two DREAMers negotiating the promise of safety and the weight of responsibility in America.



Go Inside Opening Night of World Premiere of Sanctuary City Off-Broadway Go Inside Opening Night of World Premiere of Sanctuary City Off-Broadway 8 PHOTOS

The production stars Jasai Chase-Owens as B, Sharlene Cruz as G, and Austin Smith as Henry, all of whom are returning to their roles from 2020.

Sanctuary City features original direction by Rebecca Frecknall, remount direction by Caitlin Sullivan, scenic and costume design by Tom Scutt, lighting design by Isabell Byrd, and sound design by Mikaal Sulaman with stage management by Merrick A.B. Williams.