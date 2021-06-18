Go Inside Playbill’s Pride Concert, Glimmer of Light, With These Showstopping Photos

The event, featuring the Neon Coven, Dorinda Medley, Drag Race alum Jan, and more, was celebrated at Radial Park June 17.

Playbill celebrated Pride 2021 with Glimmer of Light at Radial Park in Halletts Point, Queens, June 17. The show, which will also stream for free beginning June 24 at 8 PM ET on Playbill.com and Playbill’s YouTube, marks Playbill’s first-ever live concert event.

Presented by Cadillac and Playbill Pride, and created by The Neon Coven, (OSCAR at The Crown, the upcoming Jannifer's Body), the sold-out event was a celebration of queer youth and adults and their allies while supporting Born This Way Foundation’s initiatives to show that kindness is cool, eliminate the stigma around mental health, and validate emotions. One hundred percent of ticket sales from the event benefited the non-profit foundation, with the mission of working with young people to build a kinder and braver world.

Glimmer of Light, written by Mark Mauriello with original music and choreography by Andrew Barret Cox, starred Neon Coven members August, Bessie D. Smith, Brandon Alberto, Brandon Looney, Danielle Lussier, Hayley Moir, Jada Temple, Kelly McIntyre, Kim Hudman, Kim Onah, Lyric Danae, Mark Mauriello, Michelle Martinelli, Page Axelson, Peter Yang, Princess Lockerooo, Ryan Gregory Thurman, Sarah Lewandowski, Tony Lawrence Clements, and Tweet Zofia Weretka.

The show also featured in-person appearances from Blaine Alden Krauss, Brian Sims, DeMarius R. Copes, Dorinda Medley, Legacy BQPC (Ashton Muñiz, Basit Shittu, Garrett Allen & Kyle Carrero Lopez), Marti Allen-Cummings, Max Crumm, Jan from RuPaul’s Drag Race, Sis, and representatives from the Born This Way Foundation with virtual appearances from Tony nominee Ariana DeBose, Felicia Fitzpatrick, Jo Ellen Pellman, L Morgan Lee, Peppermint, Shakina Nayfack, and several cast members of the Real Housewives franchise, including Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dorinda Medley, Dr. Tiffany Moon, Gina Kirschenheiter, Jackie Goldschneider, Margaret Josephs, Tamra Judge, and Wendy Osefo. Alex Newell will appear on the streamed version only.

In addition to the concert, the event welcomed the Playbill Pride Pop-Up Store, food trucks, photo ops, pre-show festivities, The Pivot Pride Flea, and more. The Pivot Pride Flea featured LGBTQ+ vendors that have pivoted during the COVID-19 pandemic from working in theatre, to selling custom merchandise and goods, including BraTenders, Coloring Broadway, Kitchen Chemists, Macrame by Meryl, Scenery Bags, and Stagedoor Candle Company.

Glimmer of Light was directed by Shira Milikowsky and stage managed by Alfredo Macias with Chris Fink is associate producer/show runner with QLab production by Jackson Alexander. Carla Troconis is The Neon Coven’s managing producer. The event was executive produced by Bryan Campione and Leonard Rodino.

Additional sponsors for Glimmer of Light include GSI Studios, HeadCount, Icelandic Water, Kevin Duda Productions, Moritz Theatricals, NYC Test and Trace Corps, Open Jar Studios, The Playbill Store, Popcornopolis, Radial Park, Thrill Communications, Unruly Hearts Initiative, and VSCO.