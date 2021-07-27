Go Inside Rehearsal for 2:22-A Ghost Story With Lily Allen, Hadley Fraser, Julia Chan, and Jake Wood

The world premiere of Danny Robins’ supernatural thriller is set to begin performances in the West End August 3.

Rehearsals are underway for the world premiere of 2:22-A Ghost Story by Danny Robins, a writer known for his podcast The Battersea Poltergeist, which is being developed as a TV series. The new play is scheduled to begin performances at London's Noël Coward Theatre August 3 prior to an official opening August 11.

Directed by Matthew Dunster (A Very Very Very Dark Matter, Hangmen), the production stars Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Lily Allen in her West End debut as Jenny alongside Hadley Fraser (City of Angels) as Sam, Julia Chan (Silent House, Katy Keene) as Lauren, and Jake Wood (EastEnders) as Ben.

In the supernatural thriller, Jenny (Allen) believes her new home is haunted, but her husband Sam (Fraser) isn’t having any of it. They argue with their first dinner guests, old friend Lauren (Chan) and new partner Ben (Wood).

2:22 – A Ghost Story features set design by Anna Fleischle, costume design by Cindy Lin, lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound by Ian Dickinson for Autograph Sound, and illusions by Chris Fisher. Casting is by Jessica Ronane.

The show is produced by Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Isobel David, and Kater Gordon.

Performances are scheduled to continue through October 16. For ticket information visit 222AGhostStory.com.