Go Inside Rehearsal for the London Return of Heathers the Musical

The production will play a limited engagement at the West End’s Theatre Royal Haymarket beginning June 22.

Heathers the Musical is set to return to the West End for a 12-week limited engagement at the Theatre Royal Haymarket beginning June 22. The production is scheduled to open June 28 and run through September 11.

Based on the 1988 film, Heathers follows two teens who plot to kill the popular girls at their high school and put an end to their cruel bullying. The comedic musical thriller, featuring music, lyrics, and a book by Laurence O’Keefe and Kevin Murphy, premiered in Los Angeles in 2013, becoming a cult classic in the time since.

The London production stars Christina Bennington (Bat Out Of Hell) as Veronica Sawyer, Jodie Steele (Six) as Heather Chandler, Bobbie Little (Jesus Christ Superstar) as Heather Duke, Frances Mayli McCann (Evita) as Heather McNamara, Jordan Luke Gage (& Juliet) as JD alongside Joaquin Pedro Valdes as Ram Sweeney, Lauren Ward as Fleming/Veronica’s Mother, Madison Swan as Martha, Simon Bailey as Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach, and Steven Serlin as Kurt’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Principle Gowan. Rounding out the company are Aimee Hodnett, Christopher Parkinson, Giles Surridge, Iván Fernández Gonzáles, Rachel Rawlinson, Rumi Sutton, and Teleri Hughes.

Heathers is directed by Andy Fickman, the musical’s original Off-Broadway director, with choreography by Gary Lloyd, design by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell, and sound by Dan Samson.

In addition to the West End production, the musical is set to begin a U.K. tour July 28.