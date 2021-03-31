Go Inside Rehearsal for The Lorax With the Old Vic: In Camera

The stage adaptation of the Dr. Seuss classic is set to stream live beginning April 14.

The Old Vic: In Camera series, featuring productions filmed live on stage with audiences watching from home on Zoom, is set to continue with Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax April 14–17 in conjunction with Earth Day and the 50th anniversary of the book’s publication.

Adapted by David Greig, The Lorax tells the story of the go-getting Once-ler who comes face to face with the magical Lorax in a battle over the beloved truffula trees and the whole of Paradise Valley. The eco-friendly tale was last seen at the London venue in 2017 following its premiere in 2015.

Go Inside Rehearsal for The Lorax With the Old Vic: In Camera Go Inside Rehearsal for The Lorax With the Old Vic: In Camera 7 PHOTOS

Directed by Max Webster, the production stars Jamael Westman as the Once-Ler and Audrey Brisson, David Ricard-Pearce, and Ben Thompson as the Lorax alongside Chanelle Anthony, Aretha Ayeh, Richard Katz, Melanie La Barrie, and Silas Wyatt-Barke.

The Lorax features music and lyrics by Charlie Fink, choreography by Drew McOnie, associate choreography by Ebony Molina, designs by Bec Chippendale and Rob Howell, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design by Tom Gibbons, puppet designs by Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, puppet direction by Finn Caldwell, musical direction/arrangements by Phil Bateman, and casting by Jessica Ronane.

Previous editions of the In Camera series featured Lungs, starring Claire Foy and Matt Smith; Faith Healer, starring Michael Sheen, David Threlfall, and Indira Varma; Three Kings, starring Andrew Scott; and A Christmas Carol, starring Andrew Lincoln.

For more information and tickets, visit OldVicTheatre.com.