Go Inside Rehearsal for The Shed’s Juneteenth Celebration The Revival: It’s Our Duty

By Marc J. Franklin
Jun 16, 2021
 
The free musical service, written by and starring Troy Anthony, is scheduled to play an in-person performance and live stream June 19.
Troy Anthony in rehearsal for The Revival: Its Our Duty
Troy Anthony in rehearsal for The Revival: Its Our Duty Mari Uchida

The Shed is set to commemorate Juneteenth with Troy Anthony’s The Revival: It’s Our Duty June 19 at 8 PM. The free musical service is scheduled to play an in-person performance and will also live stream.

Written by and starring Anthony, The Revival: It’s Our Duty honors Black ancestry and liberation through ritual and music in celebration of Juneteenth alongside a community choir and band.

“In this revival we will honor the legacy of our Black ancestors who liberated themselves from enslavement and forged their own path to freedom,” Anthony noted in a previous statement. “This is a space for anger and rage. This is a space for grief. This is a space for you to sit and be reminded that we have access to the strength and radical joy necessary to make it through this moment. The Revival won’t take away pain; it is a manifesto of community power that will shake us and help us see each other in new ways. It will ask us to commit ourselves to the collective path forward. We will sing. We will shout. We will dance. We will rise together. We will be changed.”

For tickets and more information, visit TheShed.org.

Troy Anthony in rehearsal for The Revival: Its Our Duty
Troy Anthony in rehearsal for The Revival: Its Our Duty Mari Uchida
The choir for The Revival: Its Our Duty in rehearsal
The choir for The Revival: Its Our Duty in rehearsal Mari Uchida
The choir for The Revival: Its Our Duty in rehearsal
The choir for The Revival: Its Our Duty in rehearsal Mari Uchida
Troy Anthony in rehearsal for The Revival: Its Our Duty
Troy Anthony in rehearsal for The Revival: Its Our Duty Mari Uchida
The choir for The Revival: Its Our Duty in rehearsal
The choir for The Revival: Its Our Duty in rehearsal Mari Uchida
in rehearsal for The Revival: Its Our Duty
Troy Anthony in rehearsal for The Revival: Its Our Duty Mari Uchida
The choir for The Revival: Its Our Duty in rehearsal
The choir for The Revival: Its Our Duty in rehearsal Mari Uchida
The choir for The Revival: Its Our Duty in rehearsal
The choir for The Revival: Its Our Duty in rehearsal Mari Uchida
Troy Anthony in rehearsal for The Revival: Its Our Duty
Troy Anthony in rehearsal for The Revival: Its Our Duty Mari Uchida
in rehearsal for The Revival: Its Our Duty
Troy Anthony in rehearsal for The Revival: Its Our Duty Mari Uchida
