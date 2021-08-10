Go Inside Rehearsal for the West End Transfer of Back to the Future

The stage adaptation of the 1985 film is set to begin performances at the Adelphi Theatre August 20.

Following its 2020 world premiere at the Manchester Opera House, Back to the Future is set to make its West End debut at the Adelphi Theatre August 20 before officially opening September 13. The musical, based on the hit 1985 film starring Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd, features a book by Bob Gale with new music and lyrics by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard in addition to familiar tunes “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.”

The production stars Olly Dobson as Marty McFly and Tony winner Roger Bart as Dr. Emmett alongside Hugh Coles as George McFly, Rosanna Hyland as Lorraine Baines, Cedric Neal as Goldie Wilson, Aidan Cutler as Biff Tannen, Courtney-Mae Briggs as Jennifer Parker, Will Haswell as Dave McFly, Emma Lloyd as Linda McFly, and Mark Oxtoby as Strickland. Rounding out the cast are Rhianne Alleyne, Amy Barker, Matt Barrow, Joshua Clemetson, Jamal Crawford, Bessy Ewa, Ryan Heenan, Cameron McAllister, Alessia McDermott, Laura Mullowney, Nic Myers, Shane O'Riordan, Katharine Pearson, Oliver Tester, and Justin Thomas. Directed by John Rando with choreography by Chris Bailey, Back to the Future features set and costume design by Tim Hatley, lighting design by Tim Lutkin, lighting consultation by Hugh Vanstone, sound design by Gareth Owen, music supervision and arrangements by Nick Finklow, orchestrations by Ethan Popp and Bryan Cook, dance arrangements by David Chase, video design by Finn Ross, and illusions by Chris Fisher.