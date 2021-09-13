Go Inside Rehearsal for the West End Transfer of The Last 5 Years

The Jason Robert Brown musical is set to begin performances in London September 17.

Rehearsals are underway for the West End transfer of The Last 5 Years. The production, which played the Southwark Playhouse in 2020, is set to begin a limited engagement at the Garrick Theatre September 17 before officially opening September 23.

The show, in which the actors also serves as musicians, stars Molly Lynch (Sweeney Todd, The Light in the Piazza) and Oli Higginson (The Haystack, Bridgerton) reprising their roles as Cathy and Jamie, respectively.



The Last 5 Years tells the story of aspiring actress Cathy and writing superstar Jamie as they fall in and out of love, with Jamie detailing his side of the relationship in chronological order and Cathy telling it in reverse.

Directed by Jonathan O’Boyle, the production features choreography by Sam Spencer-Lane, set and costume design by Lee Newby, lighting design by Jamie Platt, and sound design by Adam Fisher. The musical director is Leo Munby; casting is by Jane Deitch.

The Last 5 Years is produced at the Garrick Theatre by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment, Eilene Davidson Productions, Edward Prophet, and People Entertainment Group with Dan Looney, Adam Paulden and Jason-Haigh Ellery for DLAP Group, David Treatman, and Max Johnson.