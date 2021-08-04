Go Inside Rehearsal of the World Premiere of Bob Marley Musical Get Up, Stand Up!

The new biomusical, starring Arinzé Kene as Marley, is set to begin performances in the West End October 1.

Rehearsals are underway for the world premiere of Get Up, Stand Up!, the new biomusical inspired by the life and songs of Bob Marley. The production is set to begin performances in the West End at the Lyric Theatre October 1 ahead of an official opening October 20. The musical stars Arinzé Kene as the reggae icon alongside Gabrielle Brooks as Rita Marley, Shanay Holmes as Cindy Breakspeare, Sophia Mackay as Judy Mowatt, Melissa Brown-Taylor as Marcia Griffiths, Jacade Simpson as Bunny Wailer, and Natey Jones as Peter Tosh, along with Daniel Bailey, Craig Blake, Charles Blyth, Maxwell Cole, Athena Collins, Michael Duke, Kimmy Edwards, Raphael Estavia, Henry Faber, Cannon Hay, Savanna Jeffrey, Rohan Pinnock-Hamilton, Cleopatra Rey, Julene Robinson, Nate Simpson, Archie Smith, Declan Spaine, Jaime Tait, and Teddy Wills.

Directed by Clint Dyer, the musical features a book by Tony winner Lee Hall, choreography by Shelley Maxwell, set design by Chloe Lamford, costume design by Lisa Duncan, lighting desig by Charles Balfour, sound design by Tony Gayle, orchestrations by Simon Hale, and musical direction by Sean Green. Casting is by Pippa Ailion. The musical was originally slated to begin in February, but those plans were put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. The production had initially pushed its opening to June until fall became a more likely timeline.