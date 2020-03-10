Go Inside Rehearsals for The Visitor Off-Broadway

The Tom Kitt-Brian Yorkey musical begins performances March 24 at the Public Theater.

Rehearsals are underway for The Public Theater’s world premiere of The Visitor. Performances for the Tom Kitt-Brian Yorkey musical begin March 24 ahead of an April 15 opening.

The cast includes Tony winners David Hyde Pierce and Ari’el Stachel, Jacqueline Antaramian, Alysha Deslorieux, Robert Ariza, Anthony Chan, Delius Doherty, C.K. Edwards, Will Erat, Marla Louissaint, Ahmad Maksoud, Dimitri Joseph Moïse, Bex Odorisio, Paul Pontrelli, Lance Roberts, drummer Takafumi Nikaido. Sean Ewing and Stephanie Torns are swings.

The Visitor features music and lyrics by the Next to Normal Pulitzer Prize–winning duo, Kitt and Yorkey, with a book by Kwame Kwei Armah and Yorkey. The musical is based on the indie film by Thomas McCarthy. The story follows a widowed college professor with no sense of purpose. When he discovers two young undocumented immigrants living in his New York apartment, he finds himself in the middle of their battle to stay in an America.

In Rehearsals for The Visitor at the Public In Rehearsals for The Visitor at the Public 10 PHOTOS

Directed by Tony winner Daniel Sullivan, the production features choreography by Lorin Latarro. Rounding out the creative team are scenic designer David Zinn, costume designers Toni-Leslie James, lighting designer Japhy Weideman, sound designer Brian Ronan, video designer Tal Yarden, orchestrator Jamshied Sharifi, music director Meg Zervoulis, production stage manager James Latus, and assistant stage manager Stephen Milosevich.

