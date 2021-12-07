Go Inside Rehearsals of The Prom in México City

Mexican star Susana Zabaleta shares her experience in the role of Gigi Flores with Playbill.

The first Spanish-language production of The Prom is currently playing in México City. Susana Zabaleta joins Playbill in an exclusive interview and shares how Mexican audiences have received the musical. Watch the video, which also features exclusive video footage, above.

In the México production of The Prom, the action takes place in Salamanca, Guanajuato, unlike the North American version, which is set in Indiana. The musical stars Zabaleta and Anahí Allue, who alternate in the role of Gigi Flores, Brenda Santabalbina as Emma, Daiana Liparoti as Alessa, Gerardo González as Benny, Mauricio Salas as Trent, Marien Caballero Galvé as Angie, Beto Torres as Sr. Arias, and Oscar Carapia as Memo.

The Prom features music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin, and a book by Bob Martin and Beguelin. Based on an original concept by Jack Viertel, the musical tells the story of Emma, a high school student in Indiana who becomes the center of a media scandal for wanting to bring her girlfriend to the prom. It opened on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre November 15, 2018, directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw.

