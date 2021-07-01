Go Inside Stars in the House's $1 Million In-Person Live Show Celebration

The event, featuring Chita Rivera, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Kristin Chenoweth, and more, commemorated raising $1 million for the Actors Fund.

In celebration of raising $1 million for the Actors Fund, Stars in the House hosted its first-ever in-person show at Asylum NYC June 30.

Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley commemorated the milestone with the (fully vaccinated) Stars in the House staff, family, and friends as well as Brenda Braxton, Josh Bryant, Andréa Burns, Liz Callaway, Paul Castree, Kristin Chenoweth, Darius de Haas, Colin Donnell, Beth Leavel, Andrea Martin, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Lisa Mordente, Patti Murin, Chita Rivera, Marc Shaiman, Pearl Sun, Nina West, and more.



Go Inside Stars in the House's $1 Million In-Person Live Show Celebration Go Inside Stars in the House's $1 Million In-Person Live Show Celebration 20 PHOTOS

“Thanks to the enormous generosity of our viewers from all over the globe, we couldn't be more excited to celebrate reaching the $1 million mark raised for The Actors Fund on June 30 with our very first in-person show,” said Rudetsky and Wesley in an earlier statement. “And what better way to celebrate this moment than with a ton of live music from our Broadway friends, surrounded by the volunteers and staff of Stars in the House who made it all happen these past 15 months."

“On March 16, 2020, Seth and James went live with the very first episode of Stars in the House to benefit The Actors Fund, knowing even then that the entertainment community would need monumental support in the months—and as we see now, years—to come,” added The Actors Fund Chairman Brian Stokes Mitchell. “Because of Seth, James, everyone working behind the scenes at Stars in the House, all the guest stars, and the incredible dedication of thousands of fans, the show has already raised close to $1 million for The Actors Fund. I cannot wait to celebrate this upcoming milestone with the Stars in the House team, and on behalf of everyone at The Actors Fund, we thank you for your unwavering support of a life in the arts.”

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to supporting the theatrical non-profit, it has raised over $264,000 for other charities including the NAACP LDF, Trevor Project, Humane Society of New York, Waterkeeper Alliance, You Gotta Believe, Cancer Support Community, New York City Gay Men’s Chorus, Youth Pride Chorus, and more. Rudetsky and Wesley received a special Drama Desk Award for their coronavirus relief efforts.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes. To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.