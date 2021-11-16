Go Inside the Actors Fund’s Spring Awakening Original Cast Reunion Concert

The one-night-only benefit concert, starring Jonathan Groff, Lea Michele, and more, was held at the Imperial Theatre November 15.

The original Broadway cast of the Tony-winning musical Spring Awakening reunited for a one-night-only concert presentation to benefit The Actors Fund November 15 at the Imperial Theatre.

With music by Duncan Sheik and a book and lyrics by Steven Sater, Spring Awakening opened at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre December 10, 2006. That original production garnered 11 Tony Awards nominations, winning eight Tony Awards including Best Musical. It returned to Broadway in 2015 in a production from Deaf West Theatre.

Helmed by the musical’s original director Michael Mayer, the concert featured Skylar Astin, Gerard Canonico, Lilli Cooper, Jennifer Damiano, Christine Estabrook, John Gallagher, Jr., Gideon Glick, Jonathan Groff, Robert Hager, Brian Johnson, Lea Michele, Lauren Pritchard, Krysta Rodriguez, Stephen Spinella, Phoebe Strole, Jonny B. Wright, and Remy Zaken.



As previously announced, HBO is making a documentary about the Spring Awakening original Broadway cast reunion concert. Produced by RadicalMedia, the documentary will feature performances from the event, behind-the-scenes moments, newly filmed interviews, and archival footage from the original staging. It is slated for a 2022 release on HBO.